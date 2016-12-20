Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Why Cement Price May Not Reduce In Nigeria - BUA

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu has said that in spite of over 40 per cent recent rise in the price of cement in Nigeria, the country still retains the most affordable pricing for the commodity in Africa.

He stated while speaking fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja.

“In August this year, the price of cement per 50kg of cement bag rose by more than 40 per cent from N1,400 to N2,350 and has since hovered between N2,200 and N2,300,” he said.

According to him, the price remains the most competitive when compared to other countries in Africa.

BUAcement.JPG

He also noted that he does not foresee any possibilities of price reduction in the near future.

“If you look at the price of cement today, vis-a-vis the price cement is selling in other countries, even in Africa, in terms of dollars, you would see that the price of cement in Nigeria today is probably the cheapest. The price we are selling today translates to less than $100 per tonne. I do not believe that you can see a $100 for cement anywhere in Africa today. So, the price is not expensive, it is very competitive compared to what other countries are selling but again you would not see it because it is priced in Naira.

"We are quite aware that Nigerians are suffering because the economy is not at its best, the challenges are there but again if you have an outfit you have to ensure that you survive,” he said.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

9 hours 24 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

9 hours 26 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

9 hours 29 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

9 hours 34 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

9 hours 40 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

10 hours 19 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

10 hours 39 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

10 hours 43 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

10 hours 47 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

10 hours 59 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

11 hours 11 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

11 hours 17 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

11 hours 27 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

11 hours 53 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 07:47:00 Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of

0 News 22/12/2016 07:49:00 Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named

0 News 22/12/2016 07:55:00 Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/12/2016 03:40:00 We were singing and dancing when the church collapsed - Survivor

We were singing and dancing when the church collapsed - Survivor

- A survivor from the Akwa Ibom church building collapse said a lady had just been called for praise and worship when the incident happened -

0 Videos 09/12/2016 09:18:00 Goodluck Jonathan's minister finally regains freedom after 45 days

Goodluck Jonathan's minister finally regains freedom after 45 days

- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detained the former minister after he voluntarily presented himself - For 45 days he remained in the custody

0 Videos 09/12/2016 06:13:00 Wizkid's First Son And Babymama Jet Out To Florida For Vacation (WATCH)

Wizkid's First Son And Babymama Jet Out To Florida For Vacation (WATCH)

Wizkid' son Boluwatife and his mom, Sola Ogudugu have jetted out of the country and are currently in Florida for the long Christmas vacation.   

0 Videos 05/12/2016 02:17:00 More Jonathan aides fall into EFCC trouble over missing N450bn (see list)

More Jonathan aides fall into EFCC trouble over missing N450bn (see list)

 A long list of government agencies could have their former bosses under the Goodluck Jonathan administration invited by the EFCC - The EFCC has confirmed that

0 Videos 23/11/2016 07:49:00 Omg! Man Catches Wife Cheating With Another Man… What He Did to Her is Shocking (Watch Video)

Omg! Man Catches Wife Cheating With Another Man… What He Did to Her is Shocking (Watch Video)

A man has done the unthinkable in public after catching his wife with another man at a restaurant. An unidentified man has left people in shock

0 Videos 09/12/2016 02:07:00 Wow: Famous singer Mick Jagger welcomes 8th child at 73-years-old

Wow: Famous singer Mick Jagger welcomes 8th child at 73-years-old

Famous musician and member of top group, Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger has become a father once again. He recently welcomed his eight child with his

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/12/2016 06:20:00 In 2016: The Best and Worst things that happened in the year

In 2016: The Best and Worst things that happened in the year

The astounding triumphs and epic fails that made up the year all in one place As we look back on 2016, it’s tempting to dwell on

0 News 20/12/2016 02:08:00 Leicester challenge Vardy’s red card against Stoke

Leicester challenge Vardy’s red card against Stoke

Defending champions Leicester City have appealed against the red card shown to striker Jamie Vardy in Saturday’s 2-2 English Premier League draw at Stoke. Vardy was

0 News 20/12/2016 16:12:00 ‘Govt must give security forces free hand to uncover Ige’s killers’

‘Govt must give security forces free hand to uncover Ige’s killers’

Lagos—Eminent lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigerian (SAN), Lateef Fagbemi, has called on the Federal Government to bring the killers of late Minister of Justice,

0 News 21/12/2016 23:51:00 VIDEO: Ibori Was Supporting Senate President Bukola Saraki And Speaker Dogara From Prison- Sen. Nwaoboshi

VIDEO: Ibori Was Supporting Senate President Bukola Saraki And Speaker Dogara From Prison- Sen. Nwaoboshi

A Nigerian Senator Peter Nwaoboshi who traveled from Nigeria to meet with ex-convict former governor of Delta State James Ibori made startling revelations about the

0 News 19/12/2016 12:59:00 [Video] Nigeria 19-12-2016: Lai Mohammed and Today's Other News Highlights

[Video] Nigeria 19-12-2016: Lai Mohammed and Today's Other News Highlights

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest

0 News 16/12/2016 15:42:00 NEVER click these kinds of links on Facebook - They could destroy your phone

NEVER click these kinds of links on Facebook - They could destroy your phone

You must have come across a few links on Facebook that promises nude celebrity photos or videos when you click. Be warned, these are just baits. Clicking

Most Watched Movies

cron