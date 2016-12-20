2019 Presidential Election: 'I Am Under Intense Pressure To Contest' - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.
According to an online medium, Newsday, Jonathan said he has been he receiving calls, messages and mails from both local and international groups, asking him to contest in 2019.
The source quoted him saying this while addressing his kinsmen who paid him an end of year visit in his hometown, Otueke in Bayelsa State.
Jonathan, however, said he is not thinking of contesting for now, as he believes he has done his best for the country while in service.
He said he believes that his successor(s) would continue from where he stopped.
Jonathan, who ruled from 2011 to 2015, lost his bid for re-election in last year’s presidential polls to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress.
