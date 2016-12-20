Top 10 benefits of coconut milk

Many people truly believe coconut milk to be a miracle liquid. It has been proven already that this substance can perfectly protect your body from various infections. Moreover, it will improve your skin and hair. Find out top ten benefits of coconut milk for your body.

What is coconut milk?

10 benefits of coconut milk

Literally, coconut milk is not milk at all. It is the name of a liquid that is obtained from the inside of coconuts. When you open a fresh coconut, the coconut water starts leaking out. However, when you blend the so-called coconut ‘meat’ and strain it, you will get coconut milk. It is usually found in mature coconuts, while coconut water is mainly in young coconuts. The former has plenty of saturated fatty acids, while the latter has more electrolytes and sugar.

Top ten benefits of coconut milk

Coconut milk increases HDL level and decreases LDL levels. Moreover, it makes better blood pressure, while helping preventing cardiac arrhythmia. This substance has plenty of amazing vitamins (E, C, B1, B3, B5, and B6). It is rich in selenium, iron, sodium, calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium. All these beneficial features make coconut milk an important product for human health.

Therefore, coconut milk can:

Endorse hair growth

Coconut milk has plenty of all the vital nutrients, which are necessary for healthy hair. It boosts hair follicles, thus, promoting the growth of your hair. Just put some coconut milk on your hair and massage it during five minutes. Then use a regular shampoo.

Restore damaged hair

Coconut milk has outstanding moisturizing properties. Thus, you can use as a tonic for the irritated or dry scalp. A five-minute tender massage with coconut milk will definitely have a whole healthful effect. In particular, it is especially beneficial for restoring damaged and dry hair.

Condition your hair

You can make use of coconut milk as a perfect hair conditioner. Moreover, coconut milk can be used for washing hair with equal quantities of shampoo and coconut milk. This procedure will definitely add additional volume to your hair. Coconut milk will make it less oily, while promoting thicker and longer hair. As a result, you will also get astonishing shining of your hair.

Remove everyday makeup

You need to mix one part of coconut milk with two parts of olive oil. This substance will both clean your face and deeply nourish your skin.

Prevent acne

Those people, who constantly have troubles with acne prone skin, should definitely use coconut milk as a cleanser. Its natural antibacterial properties will help you to get rid of acnes. The natural fat in coconut milk prevents acne for it does not block pores.

Be used as natural face scrub

Coconut milk can be utilized as a natural scrub for your face. Just soak some oats in coconut milk for fifteen minutes. After it, you may start rubbing your face gently.

Prevent early ageing

Coconut milk is rich in copper and vitamin C. It is known to help to maintain flexibility of skin. The milk can prevent sagging skin and wrinkles.

Treat tan

Coconut milk has perfect anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, it helps your sunburnt skin by cooling it, thus, decreasing pain, redness, and swelling.

Moisturize your skin

Among the other outstanding benefits of coconut milk, owing to its relaxing properties, it is also a perfect moisturizer. Just rub coconut milk gently on your skin for approximately half an hour. It will combat waterlessness and promote healthy-looking skin.

Treat skin ailments

Cosmetologists to use coconut milk to receive an excellent creaming effect in dry skin conditions like dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis. The matter is that the natural fatty acids that are contained in coconut milk will help to eliminate harmful bacteria and treat irritated skin.

Conclusion

Physical benefits of coconut milk cannot be overestimated. This liquid contributes to improving your health significantly. All procedures with coconut milk will surely deliver you much pleasure and joy.