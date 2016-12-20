Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


JUST IN: IPOB claims victory, says it stooped Buhari from going to Enugu

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed victory over President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled visit to Enugu state

- The said they succeeded in preventing President Buhari from attending a summit in Enugu

- The group also warned some ministers including, Chris Ngige, Ogbonnaya Onu and others against standing in their way towards the actualization of Biafra

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed victory over President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled visit to Enugu state.

IPOB in a statement circulated on Thursday, December 22, said the group succeeded in preventing president Buhari from attending the South-East Economic and Security Summit (SEESS) in Enugu.

The group also thanked all its members especially those who participated in the protest.

“The indigenous people of Biafra IPOB worldwide and it's leadership commend the people of Biafra over their supports towards stopping the president Muhamadu Buhari not to attend the economic summit in Enugu today been 22nd December 2016.

We thank everybody who participated in making these efforts a reality because the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other leadership have drafted 2020 men to Enugu who are ready to die with Buhari today in Enugu.

The IPOB spokesperson Powerful Emma said the global community would have had the opportunity to justify the killings and illegal arrest of its members by the Nigerian government had the president visited.

“Therefore, we thank Chukwu Okike Abiama because the federal government would have seen what they have not seen before because we are Biafrans not Nigeria and we know why we choose nonviolent approach towards this noble cause not out of fear,” Emma said.

He further warned some ministers including, Chris Ngige, Ogbonnaya Onu and others against standing in their way.

“This project of Biafra restoration championing by the God ordained leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not like other pro Biafra movement where politicians can make jest of, we are for mission, beware Ngige we are not illiterates and drop out as you said and we are not jobless people as you also insinuate.

The Nigeria government and Buhari must release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB members in detention illegally and investigates the amnesty international reports which indicted the security agencies in Nigeria and summit the investigations for the public to see. Let us open their evils committed against the members of IPOB and Biafrans at large,” IPOB said.

President Buhari was scheduled to attend the SEESS in Enugu state today, December 22.

However, the IPOB had issued a warning against the president’s visit.

However, as at the time of this report, it is not clear whether the president would still attend the summit.

Meanwhile, the IPOB expressing their grievance took to the streets of Enugu protesting President Buhari’s visit.

