Ultimate Cycler has caused quarrel among loved ones! What Nigerians are saying about the scheme

Like every other Ponzi scheme, Ultimate Cycler requires a constant flow of new money to survive. The money paid by new investors is used to pay those who invested earlier.

What Nigerians have to say about Ultimate Cycler scheme

Founder of Ultimate Cycler scheme, Peter Wolfing

This is no doubt that this type of investment is a pure risk from investors since the Ponzi scheme is built on consistency, a vacuum in the payment chain is a threat to its life span.

Nigerians, who want a better livelihood due to the economic recession in the nation, they became victims of the trashed popular MMM scheme and now is Ultimate Cycler.

READ ALSO: 6 reasons investing in Ultimate Cycler, Givers Forum is a bad idea now that MMM is on break

Prior to the social media hashtag back and stronger Ultimate Cycler, it has suffered a partial crash on its launch in Nigeria due to traffic congestion on the website.

Now that the site has been re-launched for better accommodation according to the founder, read what Nigerians think about its re-launched since December, 10. Some celebrate its return and even out to campaign on its stronger existence while see it as a bait to attract more investors.

READ ALSO: 5 vital facts you must know before joining Ultimate Cycler

Despite several warnings, it is assumed that Nigerian are risk takers, even when early investors are yet to collect their money.

Facebook user Vincent Ifeanyi said: "Don't get fooled by does people saying day have active and fast moving group... I bet you they are all liars... They all have multiple accounts... They might tell you when you register you won't do any thing, that they will help you and you will get paid in 1week bullshit!!!... They will fool you and register people under their accounts... Be wise!!!... We have created a group where every thing is TRANSPERENT .... Let me give you a brief explanation of how it works: when you register with us, any1 coming to register would have to register with your raferal link and after the person must have registered with your raferal link the person's raferal link will be the next in line... It's a turn by turn stuff... The aim is to get enough downliners... Because you will get speelovers from your downliners not up... Join our WhatsApp group if you are inteeested. Thanks."

Another commenter, Valantine Eze said: "ULTIMATE CYCLER IS BACK AND STRONGER..... Site is open for registration on Monday. Ultimatecycler is rewarding and trending.... With #12500 you can get #50,000 in less than one week. When you register in ultimatecycler 4 persons will be paired to you and you will be getting #50,000 in just one week interval or less. You must not bring some one to earn your #50,000. Bringing someone only speed up the process in 24 to 48 hours."

Some others exercise their fearful and doubtful opinion towards the existence of the scheme.

This social media user said: "The Ultimate cycler founder, Peter Wolfing deactivated his Facebook account."

Another ponzi scheme participant, doubt its existence until he gets his money.

The Ponzi scheme participants in Nigeria now live under threat.

Ultimate cycler in Nigeria has turned to betrayal of love because no payment has been made to their accounts.

Utimate cycler in Nigeria has made money to come in between friends.

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

