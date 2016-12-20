Nigerians are suffering - Ben Murray-Bruce blasts FG

- Senator Ben Bruce in his twitter handle has claimed Nigerians cannot survive on N18,000 minimum wage
Nigerians can’t afford costs of living, Ben Bruce
Senator Ben Bruce, the senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, has blasted the federal government for not increasing minimum wage.
The senator in his twitter handle @benmurraybruce said that it is wrong of the federal government to fight corruption when wage earners can’t afford the cost of living.
He noted further that while costs of living keep going up on daily basis, the minimum wage largely remains the same.
The senator went further to declare that Nigerians are not corrupt.
He said: “it is not Nigerians that are corrupt. It is their system that is corrupt. If you don’t change that system, you can’t ever end corruption”
