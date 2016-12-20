Reasons you should start doing your business online right now

Editor’s note: Promise Excel, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, in this piece, explains why it is important businesses should be given online presence to make headway in spite of economic recession .
A lot of people think that starting an online business or taking an existing business online is a difficult and complicated process, so they avoid it like a plague.
There are also people who think that building an online business is expensive, hence they don’t want to talk about it.
Bill Gates rightly said that if your business is not online that you’re not in business.
With the increasing number of internet users worldwide and also in Nigeria, you can’t afford to stick to the old and boring ways of doing business.
With an online business, you can reach out to more customer base and become accessible anywhere in the world.
Interestingly, you can automate the whole process and just sit anywhere in the world to change people’s lives with your business.
Such privilege is what your average offline business (commonly known as “brick and mortar” business) cannot afford you.
In this digital age, people search online for products and services more than searching through a phone-book or going about asking people.
In fact, having a website has become so important that that is the first thing potential clients and business partners go to learn about you.
When people search online for your business and cannot find it, they find it harder trusting you.
When you attend conferences and seminars, people will ask you more of your website link than your business card.
Whatever your business is, you need an online presence.
This is not only for big companies and brands. Even as an individual you need to take that your skill, talent and passion online.
I fear for the future of many individual and companies, not for the evil that will come upon them, but for the digital revolution that will put them out of business if they fail to establish an online presence.
Ten years from now, there may not be need for physical shops anymore because vast majority of business owners will be running their business online.
Reasons You Should Take Your Business Online
• Your business will be accessible to customers 24/7. The internet never sleeps except for the instance where your web host may be having a downtime.
• It is less expensive. Building a website is less expensive than a physical shop or office.
• It opens doors to more sales because of the large customer base online.
• Marketing and advertising your business online is less costly compared to traditional advertising like TV and Radio.
Simple steps to taking your business online
• Start with the social media
To have a feel of how things work online, you should start with the social media. With popular social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. you can take your business online in less than 12 hours.
No special skill or equipment is needed. All you need is to know how each of these platforms works and play according to the rules.
The easiest of them all is of course the one we are all familiar with – Facebook.
Steps to create a business face-book page
1. Create a facebook business page. This is different from your personal profile.
2. Choose a unique username that has your business name, example: http://facebook.com/UniqueBusinessName
3. Write important details about your business in the “About” section.
4. Upload your personal picture or business logo in the place for profile picture.
5. Write things about your business and share pictures related to your business.
6. Invite your friends to like your page.
7. Run Facebook Ad to get more exposure and gain more “likes”
8. Share your products and service to your followers.
• Get a website
It’s not enough to get social media accounts for your business. Also get a well-designed website. Depending only on the social media is like building your own business on another man’s land.
One day they might send you packing and leave you stranded.
With the creation of drag and drop website builder apps, anyone can now build websites without having to touch any line of code.
The most popular of those apps is wordpress. With wordpress, you can have a full and functional website for all purpose.
However, if you can afford the cost, you can hire a web developer/designer to build your website.
If you decide to get your hands “dirty” with some technicalities, gain experience and ultimately reduce cost, follow the simple steps below:
1. Buy a domain name at a trusted domain name registrar. This is like your business name online. For instance, Naij.com is a domain name.
2. Buy a web hosting package to “house” your website contents.
3. Install wordpress
4. Buy a premium template or theme to customize the design or your website.
If you ever get stuck along the way, you can always hire an expert to assist you.
Obviously, taking your business online doesn’t have to be that difficult and complicated. With less than NGN 50,000 or $125, you can expose your business to millions of internet users.
