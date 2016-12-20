Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


How Bauchi plans to spend N145.45 billion in 2017

- Bauchi state governor presented N144.45 state budget for 2017 budget on Wednesday

- The estimate is made up of recurrent expenditure of N58.85 billion and capital expenditure of N86.60 billion

- 60 per cent of the expected revenue would be expended on capital project

The Bauchi state governor, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, on Wednesday, December 21, presented the 2017 Budget proposal of N145.45 billion to the state House of Assembly.

The budget is christened, ‘Budget of Sustainable Development’ and the estimate is made up of recurrent expenditure of N58.85 billion and capital expenditure of N86.60 billion.

Abubakar during his presentation to the state House of Assembly said about 60 per cent of the expected revenue would be expended on capital projects as government intended fast-tracking its efforts in providing infrastructure to the people of the state in the coming year.

He said other areas to be given priority in the incoming year included health, agriculture, education and water supply sectors as well as youth and women empowerment.

Abubakar explained that considering the current recession the country is facing, transparency and accountability would be enforced in all fiscal transactions.

According to him, government will continue to introduce policies that will help boost internally-generated revenue and also cut cost of administration. He called on the people of Bauchi to contribute their quota towards achieving the set goal.

In his presentation, Abubakar assured the state assembly that: “In spite of the challenges, we are determined to move the state forward,”

The governor also urged the state assembly to expedite action on the passage of the budget to enable its implementation to commence in earnest.

Other governors who have presented 2017 budget include the governors of Kaduna, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Delta, Abia, kano, Anambra, Cross-river, Ogun, and Zamfara.

