Here are 6 reasons you should not join Ultimate Cycler, Givers Forum while MMM is on break

In this period of economic recession, Ponzi schemes are flourishing in Nigeria. These schemes promise to double your money after one month and trust Nigerians not to let free things pass them by.

Last week, one of such money-doubling scheme, MMM (Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox), dealt its members a heavy blow. Members were told that a one month ban starting from December 13 has been placed on all withdrawals. This means its members will not be able to withdraw both the money they invested and the 30% return on investment until January 2017. Some are saying the scheme has crashed but members are still hopeful it will return in January.

Now that MMM is on break, some Nigerians have refused to learn their lesson and are now moving to other Ponzi schemes like Givers Forum, Ultimate Cyclers and others.

All these Ponzi schemes have no guarantee and here is why you should not invest in it.

1. It always crashes

It might take a year, two years or three years but it always crashes. Have you ever sat down to ask how and where they get the 30% to pay millions of people investing in the scheme. The thing is all the scheme’s money comes from the investors. It gets to a point where the scheme gets too many investors and they all expect more money than they invested. They all want their money at the same time and the scheme will be unable to pay right away. The government warns against Ponzi schemes because they never end well. It has crashed in several countries what makes you think it won’t crash in Nigeria?

2. It is not different from MMM

Givers Forum is an imitation of MMM. But unlike MMM which promises 30% return on investment, it promises 40%. On the other hand, in Ultimate Cycler, you invest N12500 and get N50000 in a month. All these Ponzi schemes operate in the same way. You provide help, you get help with interest and there are bonuses.

3. They have both gone down at some point

In November, members of Givers Forum were thrown into panic as report surfaced that the site had crashed. However, the site is back and running and its members are getting paid. Ultimate Cycler did not last long before its site crashed on December 1, sending participants into a frenzy. It was relaunched on December 16, but participants are yet to get their money back.

4. It promotes greed

It all boils down to greed. You start with little money and before you know it, you are investing millions because you want more money. If not because of greed why would a student invest his school fees hoping to get extra in a month’s time? Why would anybody borrow millions from somebody to invest in a scheme that has already warned participants to use only “spare money” to participate? What becomes of you if the scheme crashes and how do you pay back?

5. Promotes laziness

These money-doubling schemes promote laziness. A number of people have resigned from their places of work because Ponzi schemes pays better. They would rather sit at home and enjoy free money than to work. Most people are just looking for quick fixes and short cuts to making money. Most people will jump at any opportunity to make more money with little or no effort and that is what these Ponzi schemes are about.

6. Some religions are against it

An Islamic cleric Imam Murtadha Muhammad Gusau disclosed some weeks back that participating in MMM is against the tenant of Islam, saying there are copious verses and hadith that shed light on issues related to MMM dealings.

Also, On December 6, the founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, said MMM was satanic and that those involved in it are demonic.

Participants of these Ponzi schemes will rain curses on anyone who tries to condemn their means of livelihood.

Just because something has been good to you and helping you out financially doesn’t mean it is not a scam. Whether you chose to listen or ignore the warnings, the fact remains that Ponzi schemes do not last forever. They were designed to crash one day. It has crashed several times in different countries, what makes you think it will be different this time? People have lost their money to Ponzi schemes and some committed suicide because they could not handle the loss.

It is your money and your risk. Nobody is stopping you from investing and no one is trying to block your means of making extra cash. Just be cautious.