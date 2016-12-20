See How Ayiri Emami And His Friends Celebrated James Ibori's Release (WATCH)

search feed
search feed
Related Articles
Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes
Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of
Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings
Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named
Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Elephant mom throws 500kg buffalo in the air as if it was nothing – See the reason
An arrogant buffalo was tossed several feet into the air after it decided to battle with a mother elephant. The mighty elephant attacked the buffalo, tossing
BREAKING: 2 female suicide bombers attack Maiduguri, blow selves up
An attempt by two female suicide bombers to attack spots in Maiduguri, the capital of the troubled Borno state has failed with the attackers blowing
Buhari ready to probe SGF Babachir Lawal – Presidency
- Presidency says Buhari would hear the Senate and Babachir Lawal before deciding the fate of the SGF on alleged corruption - Lawal has accused the
IPOB launched Operation David dance
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has launched Operation David dance in reaction to Nigerian army's Operation Python Dance. “We have launched our own “Operation David
Donald Trump is officially US president-elect
Donald Trump on Monday, December 19, officially became president-elect of the United States of America, after he secured a majority of the Electoral College vote,
Pastor Chris @ 53: 12 times he dazzled Nigerians (photos)
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder and general overseer of Believers’ Love World Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, is a year older today. Born December 7,
Most Read NewsView all posts
''Let them produce video evidence'' - Wike Boils Over Leaked Audio
Rivers state governor, Nyesome Wike has dared his accusers to release video evidence of him threatening an electoral officer during the just concluded Rivers rerun
Okorocha gets knocks over his wife’s control of four ministries
By Chidi Nkwopara & Chinonso Alozie Reactions have continued to trail the disclosure that the Imo state governor’s wife, Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha, is overseeing four government
Why We Slashed Staff Salaries in November - FG
The Federal Government has explained what seemed like a short-payment in the salaries of some Federal Civil Servants for the month of November, 2016.The Director,
Why God rejected Magu as EFCC boss - Fani-Kayode
Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-kayode has hailed the Nigerian Senate’s rejection of Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61
By Sebastine Obasi, with agency report ABUJA— There are indications that Nigeria will earn more from oil starting from January, 2017, as price of oil yesterday
BREAKING: EFCC boss Magu risks jail term for contempt of court
Daily Trust is reporting that acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, risk being jailed for disobeying court orders. This was
Post Your Comment below: >>