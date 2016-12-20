FG Begins Extradition Process of James Ibori

Ibori has finished serving his 6-year jail term, after pleading guilty to money laundering and diversion of state funds.
According to The Punch, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has told the EFCC to make Ibori’s 170 charges file available.
A source said: “We have started the process of extradition in conjunction with the Office of the AGF. We had started extradition process years ago but stopped it since he was in prison.
“We have now reactivated the process. It is the AGF that will communicate with the British Government, which will then extradite Ibori to Nigeria. The court process will be sent to the UK Government for extradition.”
Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren in a text message said: “His (Ibori’s) fate will be determined by the provisions of the law.”
There are fresh indications that British authorities may deport Ibori back to Nigeria
