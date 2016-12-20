How I Had Sex With Many Dogs For Money – Lagos Girl

On his Instagram page @joroolumofin, the psychologist said the unnamed lady, who is an orphan and poverty-stricken, signed up for the odd sex for financial benefits.
The incident took place in Victoria Island, Lagos with foreigners in charge.
The sex with Alsatian dogs, according to the 26-year-old lady, was explosive and ever since, she has been lusting after dogs.
She added that a white powder was put in the dog’s nose for ‘agility.’
She reportedly took to the ‘ill act’ after some of her mates in the University introduced her to the business to make money and earn a living since she was “swimming” in poverty.
