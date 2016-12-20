Delta state indigenes celebrating James Ibori's release (WATCH)

search feed
search feed
Related Articles
Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes
Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of
Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings
Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named
Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Caught in Lagos, these Bolivian nationals to spend 36 years in a NIGERIAN prison (photos)
- They are from Bolivia, but in Nigeria, they engaged in the production of hard drugs in partnership with two Igbo people - While the three
Fayose Storms Zenith Bank, Withdraws N5m in Nylon Bag [SEE PHOTOS]
Following the order by the Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday that his accounts should be immediately unfrozen, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission
Maikanti Kacalla Baru, NNPC boss makes special vow as Buhari plans to present budget to NASS
The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Kacalla Baru, was in Benin where he spoke about the corporation’s next line of action – Godwin
British Home Office Clarifies James Ibori’s Release From Prison
The British Home Office has made clarification on the developments of James Ibori case. The office that clarified on Wednesday evening that all foreign national offenders
Fuel subsidy removal helped us offset burden of N15.4bn monthly - Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, December 15, disclosed that the fuel subsidy removal has offset a burden of not less than N15.4 billion monthly
Video of Popular Blogger, Linda Ikeji Twerking to Stevie Wonder’s ‘Happy Birthday’ is Too Funny (Watch)
A video of celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji, where she was captured twerking and choreographing to Stevie Wonder’s ‘Happy Birthday’, has emerged online and gone viral. Linda
Most Read NewsView all posts
Gov’s aide laments 24% truancy recorded during N-Power verification in Bauchi
An aide to Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi on Tuesday, lamented that over 24 per cent of successful applicants for the N-Power job in Bauchi
Is Jonathan responsible for this? Nigerians lash at Buhari over suffering soldiers (watch video)
Nigerians have criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over the video of Nigerian soldiers lamenting lack of logistics and food which has seen some officers faint and
Gombe United have no team for NPFL—Manu Garba
Former Golden Eaglets coach, Manu Garba has revealed that it will be an uphill task for Gombe United to compete in the 2017 season of
Murtala Nyako: I take Supreme Court judgement in good faith – Ex-Governor says
Former Governor of Adamawa, Murtala Nyako, who lost the bid to return to office said he accepted the outcome of Supreme Court judgment in good
Man beats wife to coma for investing children's fees in MMM
A 45-year-old man in Calabar, Cross River state has been reportedly arrested for beating his wife to coma because she invested the children’s school fees
Air Peace launches Uyo route, assures on yuletide operations
All is now set for Air Peace to make its maiden flight out of Lagos into Uyo on Sunday, December 18 and out of Uyo
Post Your Comment below: >>