Emir Of Kano's Daughter, Princess Siddika Sanusi's Kunshi Wedding ceremony (WATCH)

Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes
Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of
Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings
Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named
Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at
Meet 54-year-old politician and actress who is eager to remarry (photos)
– Toyin Adegbola is a popular Nollywood actress and director who is currently a politician – She lost her first husband some years ago and the
Tourists Take The Mannequin Challenge On The World's Highest Glass-bottomed Bridge. Pics/Video
Taking the mannequin challenge to new heights! Dozens of daredevil tourists took part in the mannequin challenge on the world's highest glass-bottomed bridge on Sunday.
GOOD NEWS: Government to give free RICE to workers at Christmas
- A critical look at 2016 would show that it was not a good year for many Nigerians including workers owed salaries and allowances for
Tiwa Savage breaks hotness record as new Kelly Rowland?
It is no news that Nigerian artiste are gradually taking over in the music industry. There’s proof in how some of our very own stars
52-year-old Kisii woman tied up her 56-year-old husband to death
- A woman in Kisii Kenya is on the run after she killed her husband - The woman tied him up at night and beat him
His name is JAMES PETER, but he is a professional kidnapper – police (photo)
– Kidnapping for ransom has become a major criminal activity across Nigeria and security operatives have always said they are equal to the task – In
Heineken: Toke Makinwa, Kemi Adetiba, Noble Igwe, others to attend the Heineken #OneLastTime Party
It is just one day to the Heineken One Last Time party – which is set to take place on December 17 at Heineken House,
In Germany: Police sniff out cannabis plantation
Police in the German state of Saxony have followed their noses to uncover an illegal cannabis plantation, authorities reported on Friday. The police stated in a
Alleged phone threat confirms allegation of violence against Wike— APC
*Phone recording was APC’s creation— Wike By Jimitota Onoyume & Davies Ihiemnachor PORT HARCOURT—NO fewer than 2,000 members of All Progressives Congress, APC, weekend, marched through major
How Ivory Coast ‘cursed children’ found a blessing
Gerard, a bright-eyed eight-year-old with closely-cropped hair, tucks into his meal, showing no signs of thinking about how very close to death he once came. The
Islamic Organisation Calls On Yahya Jammeh To Step Down
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) - a grouping of 57 Muslim nations - has called on Gambian President Yahya Jammeh to respect the result
CSO felicitates with Buhari @74, urges him to tackle hardship in Nigeria
As encomiums continue to pour in for President Muhammadu Buhari, who turned 74 on Saturday, December 17, Civil Society and Pro-democracy group, Wailing Wailers, has
