VIDEO: How James Ibori Gave Political Assistance To Saraki, Dogara From Prison - Delta Senator

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has traveled from Nigeria to meet with ex-convict former governor of Delta State James Ibori where he made startling revelations about the political power Mr. Ibori wielded behind bars while a 13-year prison term convicted of money laundering in the UK.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, a lawyer, was the political adviser to former Delta State Governor James Ibori and now represents Delta North Senatorial district in the National Assembly

Mr. Nwaoboshi in this video bragged about how Ibori made him Senator, made his daughter a state house of assembly member, anointed two governors in the state and subsequently revealed how he was giving political assistance to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

See video:

