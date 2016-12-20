Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Buhari Set To Build Nuclear Power Plants In 2 States

President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government said it has concluded plans with Russia to build nuclear power plants in Kogi and Akwa Ibom states.

Premium Times quoted the minister of Science and Technology, Mr. Ogbonnaya Onu, as saying that the power plants which will be located in Geregu and Itu areas of the two states respectively, after completion, are expected to meet the needs of Nigerians in diverse areas including agriculture, health, technology, education, manufacturing.

He said: “Nuclear power is considered a prominent alternative and a more environmentally beneficial solution since it emits far less greenhouse gases during electricity generation than coal or other traditional power plants.

“It is a manageable source of generating electricity and has large power-generating capacity that can meet industrial and city needs.

“It is not like the low-power technologies such as solar that might meet only local, residential or office needs but cannot generate power for heavy manufacturing,“ he said.

search feed

search feed

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

9 hours 25 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

9 hours 27 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

9 hours 30 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

9 hours 35 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

9 hours 41 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

10 hours 20 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

10 hours 40 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

10 hours 44 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

10 hours 48 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

11 hours ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

11 hours 12 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

11 hours 18 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

11 hours 28 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

11 hours 54 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 07:47:00 Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of

0 News 22/12/2016 07:49:00 Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named

0 News 22/12/2016 07:55:00 Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/12/2016 09:18:00 Panic In Rivers As Armed Men Stop Gov Wike From Entering INEC Office. Pics/Video

Panic In Rivers As Armed Men Stop Gov Wike From Entering INEC Office. Pics/Video

There's an ongoing pandemonium in Rivers state after governor Nyesom Wike accompanied by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party stormed the INEC office few hours

0 Videos 08/12/2016 06:26:00 4 basic things that will keep you safe during harmattan

4 basic things that will keep you safe during harmattan

We have finally come to that time of the year where the weather betrays you by making your skin look dry and white. The harmattan

0 Videos 10/12/2016 08:18:00 Buhari congratulates Ghana’s president-elect as he gets ready to work with him

Buhari congratulates Ghana’s president-elect as he gets ready to work with him

- President Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to Ghana's president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo - He commended the people of Ghana for a peaceful election - He hailed

0 Videos 24/11/2016 04:26:00 See how this man brought his girlfriend to tears at an airport (photos)

See how this man brought his girlfriend to tears at an airport (photos)

Anthony Buluma Samba just pulled off a very spectacular marriage proposal to his fiance, Gettie Nthiiri. Gettie was completely surprised by the proposal He picked Jomo Kenyatta

0 Videos 30/11/2016 07:06:00 President Buhari removes Sally Mbanefo as DG of NTDC

President Buhari removes Sally Mbanefo as DG of NTDC

The federal government Wednesday, November 30, removed Mrs. Sally Mbanefo as the Director General of the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). Sally has been asked to

0 Videos 02/12/2016 08:03:00 Russian model Anastasia Kvitko flaunts sexy curves on Instagram

Russian model Anastasia Kvitko flaunts sexy curves on Instagram

Russian model Anastasia Kvitko flaunts her curves in a sexy bathing suit on Instagram

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/12/2016 07:40:00 Kemi Adeosun - Nigerian Govt Will Eliminate Forex Black Market

Kemi Adeosun - Nigerian Govt Will Eliminate Forex Black Market

Nigeria's finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun today announced that the country will eliminate forex black market.According to REUTERS, Adeosun said, the central bank (CBN) "has been

0 News 16/12/2016 22:00:00 First Bank rewards FirstStars Reality TV Show winners

First Bank rewards FirstStars Reality TV Show winners

Home | News | General | First Bank rewards FirstStars Reality TV Show winners By Chris Onuoha First Bank Nigeria Plc in line with its corporate social

0 News 19/12/2016 11:29:00 Magu Not Indispensable, Says Amaechi

Magu Not Indispensable, Says Amaechi

Mr Nwoha Amaechi, former Imo House of Assembly Speaker, on Monday said Ibrahim Magu was not indispensable as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC)

0 News 17/12/2016 06:32:00 Mimiko secretly selling govt properties to cronies – APC

Mimiko secretly selling govt properties to cronies – APC

A statement issued by the Ondo APC spokesman alleged that the move was to ambush the incoming government. The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State

0 News 17/12/2016 04:58:00 For real? Groom wears his wife's wedding dress to their wedding (photos)

For real? Groom wears his wife's wedding dress to their wedding (photos)

A bride named Ou Qian from China was self-conscious about looking unattractive in her wedding gown so her husband, Wu Shuai, decided to wear her

0 News 21/12/2016 17:12:00 Vodacom donates library to schools

Vodacom donates library to schools

By Kelechukwu Iruoma VODACOM Business Nigeria has donated a fully-equipped library to the pupils of SS. Peter & Paul School, Ikate Elegushi. The school is managed

Most Watched Movies

cron