Buhari Set To Build Nuclear Power Plants In 2 States

Premium Times quoted the minister of Science and Technology, Mr. Ogbonnaya Onu, as saying that the power plants which will be located in Geregu and Itu areas of the two states respectively, after completion, are expected to meet the needs of Nigerians in diverse areas including agriculture, health, technology, education, manufacturing.
He said: “Nuclear power is considered a prominent alternative and a more environmentally beneficial solution since it emits far less greenhouse gases during electricity generation than coal or other traditional power plants.
“It is a manageable source of generating electricity and has large power-generating capacity that can meet industrial and city needs.
“It is not like the low-power technologies such as solar that might meet only local, residential or office needs but cannot generate power for heavy manufacturing,“ he said.
