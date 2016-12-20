VIDEO: Nigerian Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Others, Jubilating With James Ibori In London

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, a lawyer, was the political adviser to former Delta State Governor James Ibori and now represents Delta North Senatorial district in the National Assembly
Mr. Nwaoboshi in this video bragged about how Ibori made him Senator, made his daughter a state house of assembly member, anointed two governors in the state and subsequently revealed how he was giving political assistance to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara.
