2019 Presidential Election: 'I Am Under Intense Pressure To Contest' - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

According to an online medium, Newsday, Jonathan said he has been he receiving calls, messages and mails from both local and international groups, asking him to contest in 2019.

The source quoted him saying this while addressing his kinsmen who paid him an end of year visit in his hometown, Otueke in Bayelsa State.

Jonathan, however, said he is not thinking of contesting for now, as he believes he has done his best for the country while in service.

He said he believes that his successor(s) would continue from where he stopped.

Jonathan, who ruled from 2011 to 2015, lost his bid for re-election in last year’s presidential polls to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress.

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

9 hours 23 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

9 hours 25 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

9 hours 28 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

9 hours 33 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

9 hours 39 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

10 hours 18 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

10 hours 38 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

10 hours 42 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

10 hours 46 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

10 hours 58 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

11 hours 10 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

11 hours 16 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

11 hours 26 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

11 hours 52 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of

Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has described Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja as a cancer that is capable of destroying

A doctor has been arrested in Kenya after it was found that he was not a certified medical practitioner. According to reports, the doctor, Ronald Melly,

- The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the 2016/2017 GCE examination results - 176,621 candidates registered for the examination - 13,488 candidates had their results

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has launched Operation David dance in reaction to Nigerian army's Operation Python Dance. “We have launched our own “Operation David

- IPOB has called on its members to avoid confrontation with the army which it accuses of planning to murder more south easterners - The group

The people of Rivers state will on Saturday, December 11, vote those who will occupy the state and national Assembly seats that were declared vacant

A sand-carrying truck has crushed a seven-year-old boy, identified as Prosper Eta, to death in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.It was learnt that the incident occurred on

By Rotimi Agbana By way of giving back to the society, former Kennis Music artiste turned CEO of Next World Music, Jaywon, has officially signed his

President Muhammadu Buhari today stated that the ongoing recession in the country will gradually fade out in 2017.  search feed search feed Speaking on Monday,

Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF on Saturday endorsed President Robert Mugabe as its candidate for the 2018 election.Mugabe was endorsed by all party structures at the meeting

By Rotimi Ojomoyela Ado Ekiti—Tension rose in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, yesterday, as an engineer, Mr. Kunle Enisan, was assassinated barely 24 hours after the

The United Nations Population Fund has distributed 22,224 condoms during its “Wise Up Cross River” campaign at Calabar Christmas village.Head, Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, UNFPA,

