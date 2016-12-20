Nigerian Army Captures 80% Of Sambisa, Constructs Roads In The Forest

The military also revealed that over 80 per cent of the Sambisa Forest had been captured from the insurgents as it insisted that the counter-insurgency war in the North-East would soon be over.
The military equally disclosed at a press conference by the head of counter-insurgency operation in the North-East (Operation Lafiya Dole), Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, that 1,880 civilians mostly women were rescued from the insurgents in the last one week.
Irabor also revealed that in the last one week, 504 suspected Boko Haram insurgents were arrested while 19 insurgents surrendered voluntarily.
He noted that 37 foreigners were arrested by the military and they were undergoing interrogations to ascertaining their relationship with the terrorists.
Irabor during the press conference in Maiduguri, televised live to the nation, said, “We have embarked on roads construction within the Sambisa Forest to open up the area and also to ease our operations within the theatre.
“I call on individuals and corporate organisations to come in and support the military, as everything cannot be left to government alone. They can support us with construction materials and other materials, as roads are essential in reviving the economic development of the North-East,” he said.
search feed
search feed
Related Articles
Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes
Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of
Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings
Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named
Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at
Most Watched VideosView all posts
2019: North-central political leaders to ditch APC and PDP for new party
– Some political leaders in the North-central region have resolved to set up a new political party – The aim of the party is to be
Amazing! Look at what this man did to prevent his vegetables from spoiling in the fridge (video)
Vegetables and fruits are known to be perishable goods, this is because they have a shelf life and may get rotten or spoilt after exceeding
Awww: Watch how this man proposed to his girlfriend Nollywood style! (video)
A beautiful Yoruba lady named Ife has been given what may very well be the sweetest proposal of 2016. Ife got proposed to at the cinema Her
Omg! Watch Nigerian Groom and His American Bride Do Amazing Dance Moves at Their Wedding (Video)
A Nigerian man and his American wife has left people thrilled at their wedding reception with their amazing dance moves. This video is already trending online.
Ward Chairman Allegedly Abducted And Murdered During Election In Rivers. Photos/Video
A Peoples Democratic Party PDP ward chairman in Kahan LGA, Mr Lenee Neebani, was allegedly abducted and killed during the just concluded rerun election in
Fayose accused President Buhari of using recession in country to punish citizens
Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of using the recession in country to punish citizens. Fayose made the claim while reacting
Most Read NewsView all posts
Would you reveal your past to your future spouse?
By Juliet Ebirim Have you ever wondered how much of your past romantic/sexual life you need to reveal as your relationship progresses with marriage in the
Ribadu’s excesses, not me, removed him from office – Ibori
Chief James Onanefe Ibori has asked journalists to stop maligning him almost on daily basis. Ibori made this in a statement of Sunday signed Tony
Ake festival : Growing literary platform for Africa’s creatives
By PRISCA SAM-DURU- literature Although the 2016 edition of the Ake Arts and Book Festival has come and gone, memories of exciting events coupled with conversations with
Woman beats 10-year-old girl to death in Lagos
Afeez Hanafi The police in Lagos State have arrested a middle-aged woman, Linda Alapa, for allegedly beating her 10-year-old housemaid, Joy Mbafan, to death. Mbafan lived with
Biafra: IPOB leader, Kanu, FG may settle out of court – Ex-Abia Gov, Kalu
*As peace deal negotiation begins with prison visit *Says he gets Kanu’s nod to speak with FG on his behalf Former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji
Why some federal workers haven’t received salaries —Adeosun
ABUJA—Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, said yesterday in Abuja that some Federal Government agencies and departments were witnessing delays in payment of their staff
Post Your Comment below: >>