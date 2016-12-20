[Video] Nigeria 22-12-2016: Goodluck Jonathan and Today's Other News Highlights

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest information on Nigeria and things that concern Nigerians. Some of the topics we cover include Nigerian political news, metro, sports, business and entertainment. In addition we provide articles on careers, health, technology, travel and money. These articles are designed to help Nigerians make informed decisions in their every day personal and professional lives.
Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes
Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of
Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings
Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named
Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at
Donald Trump appoints Ben Carson as secretary of housing and urban development
US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, December 5, named Ben Carson, his former rival for the Republican nomination, as secretary of housing and urban development. Donald
Nigeria, other countries lost $16.3 trillion
- Nigeria and other developing countries lost about $16.3 trillion between 1980 and 2012 - This is due to leakages in the balance of payments, trade
Christmas is for twerking! Kimoji posts another racy video
Christmas is for twerking! Kimoji posts another racy butt shaking video to Instagram.
Prostitutes Have Taken Over My Community – Abuja Chief Cries Out
The leader of Utako Community, Abuja, Alhaji Abdullahi Isha, has cried out to the police over the influx of sex hawkers into the community. He lamented
Nigeria’s budget grown from N948 billion in 1999 to N6.06 trillion in 2016 (infographics)
- Budget performance in Nigeria for the last few years has been very poor - Successive governments have failed to improve on the lives of the
Love or juju? Nigerian man lies flat on floor to propose to girlfriend (photos)
On Monday, December 11, a Nigerian man set social media on fire when he lay flat on the ground to propose to his girlfriend. Olise didn't
Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [20 December, 2016]
Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Tuesday, December 20, 2016. PUNCH: Supreme Court doesn’t need 21 justices, says CJN Our foreign
I Was Rejected At Many Music Shows – Singer Ogoor
Rising female singer, Ogochukwu Oye, aka Ogoor, has revealed how she was rejected at music and reality shows. This is coming after she made debut
'Am not fazed by Ndebele coward remarks' Linda Masarira vow
Home | Africa | 'Am not fazed by Ndebele coward remarks' Linda Masarira vow Female activist Linda Masarira who stand accused of labeling the Ndebele tribe
Wahala as Nigerians go wild about MMM launch in Kenya
While Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM), the world's largest Ponzi schemes of all time, is conquering the African continent, Nigerians who were denied access to their
Presidency Speaks on Rejection of Magu as EFCC Chairman
The Presidency has stated that for now it won't make a statement concerning the rejection of Ibrahim Magu by the Nigerian senate as the EFCC
10 Things That Will Happen To Borno After Discovery Of Crude Oil
The federal government recently confirmed the discovery of crude oil in Borno State, North East Nigeria, thus raising the hope of the region joining the
