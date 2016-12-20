Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


[Video] Nigeria 22-12-2016: Goodluck Jonathan and Today's Other News Highlights

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

9 hours 22 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

9 hours 24 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

9 hours 27 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

9 hours 32 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

9 hours 38 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

10 hours 17 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

10 hours 37 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

10 hours 41 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

10 hours 45 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

10 hours 57 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

11 hours 9 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

11 hours 15 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

11 hours 25 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

11 hours 51 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

0 News 22/12/2016 07:47:00 Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of

0 News 22/12/2016 07:49:00 Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named

0 News 22/12/2016 07:55:00 Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at

0 Videos 05/12/2016 10:31:00 Donald Trump appoints Ben Carson as secretary of housing and urban development

US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, December 5, named Ben Carson, his former rival for the Republican nomination, as secretary of housing and urban development. Donald

0 Videos 07/12/2016 11:48:00 Nigeria, other countries lost $16.3 trillion

- Nigeria and other developing countries lost about $16.3 trillion between 1980 and 2012 - This is due to leakages in the balance of payments, trade

0 Videos 17/12/2016 06:52:00 Christmas is for twerking! Kimoji posts another racy video

Christmas is for twerking! Kimoji posts another racy butt shaking video to Instagram.

0 Videos 30/11/2016 02:23:00 Prostitutes Have Taken Over My Community – Abuja Chief Cries Out

The leader of Utako Community, Abuja, Alhaji Abdullahi Isha, has cried out to the police over the influx of sex hawkers into the community. He lamented

0 Videos 14/12/2016 11:32:00 Nigeria’s budget grown from N948 billion in 1999 to N6.06 trillion in 2016 (infographics)

- Budget performance in Nigeria for the last few years has been very poor - Successive governments have failed to improve on the lives of the

0 Videos 13/12/2016 04:15:00 Love or juju? Nigerian man lies flat on floor to propose to girlfriend (photos)

On Monday, December 11, a Nigerian man set social media on fire when he lay flat on the ground to propose to his girlfriend. Olise didn't

0 News 20/12/2016 00:21:00 Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [20 December, 2016]

Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Tuesday, December 20, 2016. PUNCH: Supreme Court doesn’t need 21 justices, says CJN Our foreign

0 News 16/12/2016 11:37:00 I Was Rejected At Many Music Shows – Singer Ogoor

Rising female singer, Ogochukwu Oye, aka Ogoor, has revealed how she was rejected at music and reality shows. This is coming after she made debut

0 News 19/12/2016 03:00:00 'Am not fazed by Ndebele coward remarks' Linda Masarira vow

Home | Africa | 'Am not fazed by Ndebele coward remarks' Linda Masarira vow Female activist Linda Masarira who stand accused of  labeling the  Ndebele tribe

0 News 16/12/2016 14:38:00 Wahala as Nigerians go wild about MMM launch in Kenya

While Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM), the world's largest Ponzi schemes of all time, is conquering the African continent, Nigerians who were denied access to their

0 News 16/12/2016 04:34:00 Presidency Speaks on Rejection of Magu as EFCC Chairman

The Presidency has stated that for now it won't make a statement concerning the rejection of Ibrahim Magu by the Nigerian senate as the EFCC

0 News 17/12/2016 18:15:00 10 Things That Will Happen To Borno After Discovery Of Crude Oil

The federal government recently confirmed the discovery of crude oil in Borno State, North East Nigeria, thus raising the hope of the region joining the

