Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Naira Falls Against 2 Major Currencies, Edges Towards N500/US$1

Naira on Thursday edged towards N500 per US dollar at the parallel market with a sharp depreciation against two major currencies as Nigerians visit markets to stock home for the festive season.

The currency plunged to 495 naira to a dollar from N492 it closed on Wednesday at the black market segment, according to Nigerian Bulletin report.

It remained flat against the pound at N605 for the second consecutive days and depreciated by N2 to 507 to the Euro at the same market.

The implication of this is that there will be sharp hike in prices of goods and services in the country.

naira_nigeria.jpg

At the official forex market that have been highly pegged by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the currency remained closed at 305.25 to the dollar.

Meanwhile, the President of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe has hailed the newly proposed abolition of the parallel market.

“The scrapping of multiple markets outside the purview of the CBN will be a welcome development.

“The existence of multiple rates is highly unacceptable,’’ Gwadabe said.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

9 hours 19 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

9 hours 21 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

9 hours 24 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

9 hours 29 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

9 hours 35 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

10 hours 14 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

10 hours 34 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

10 hours 38 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

10 hours 42 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

10 hours 54 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

11 hours 6 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

11 hours 12 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

11 hours 22 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

11 hours 48 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 07:47:00 Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of

0 News 22/12/2016 07:49:00 Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named

0 News 22/12/2016 07:55:00 Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/12/2016 03:17:00 Soldiers fighting Boko Haram to return to their families after 6 months

Soldiers fighting Boko Haram to return to their families after 6 months

- The chief of army staff has promised soldiers fighting in the North-East that they will be rotated six months after their deployment - The chief

0 Videos 12/12/2016 09:18:00 Panic In Rivers As Armed Men Stop Gov Wike From Entering INEC Office. Pics/Video

Panic In Rivers As Armed Men Stop Gov Wike From Entering INEC Office. Pics/Video

There's an ongoing pandemonium in Rivers state after governor Nyesom Wike accompanied by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party stormed the INEC office few hours

0 Videos 02/12/2016 07:09:00 Miss Curvy Nigeria has decided to hawk tomatoes after THIS happened (photos)

Miss Curvy Nigeria has decided to hawk tomatoes after THIS happened (photos)

Former beauty queen and winner of the Miss Curvy Nigeria contest, Queen Nimat Siaka, has shared some pretty cool photos on her Instagram. Nimat Siaka was

0 Videos 25/11/2016 05:59:00 This man claimed to be an Army officer, now he is in HOT SOUP (photo)

This man claimed to be an Army officer, now he is in HOT SOUP (photo)

– Issa paraded himself sometimes as an Army officer and at other times as a senior in the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) thus defrauding people –

0 Videos 17/12/2016 06:20:00 Failure galore as WAEC releases 2016/17 results

Failure galore as WAEC releases 2016/17 results

- The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the 2016/2017 GCE examination results - 176,621 candidates registered for the examination - 13,488 candidates had their results

0 Videos 26/11/2016 02:20:00 Tension as Ondo residents head to the polls to elect new gov

Tension as Ondo residents head to the polls to elect new gov

Voters in Ondo state will march to the polls today, November 26, to elect a new governor that would take over from Olusegun Mimiko, whose

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/12/2016 12:03:00 First in 37 years! Enjoy breathtaking PHOTOS of snow in Sahara

First in 37 years! Enjoy breathtaking PHOTOS of snow in Sahara

What are the odds of snow falling in a desert? Apparently, it something quite rare, unless it is the Siberian desert. Well, the Sahara desert is

0 News 19/12/2016 13:14:00 Buhari Sets Up Committee to Raise Funds For 2017 Budget

Buhari Sets Up Committee to Raise Funds For 2017 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a committee that will devise ways the country can raise funds in order to support the funding of the

0 News 22/12/2016 02:15:00 External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

The nation’s foreign exchange reserves have risen to over three-month high of $25bn, according to data on the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Specifically,

0 News 16/12/2016 04:18:00 NBA: Warriors play keep away with undermanned Knicks

NBA: Warriors play keep away with undermanned Knicks

Klay Thompson scored a game-high 25 points as the Golden State Warriors posted their fifth straight victory over the shorthanded New York Knicks with a

0 News 22/12/2016 03:30:00 Woman beats 10-year-old girl to death in Lagos

Woman beats 10-year-old girl to death in Lagos

Afeez Hanafi The police in Lagos State have arrested a middle-aged woman, Linda Alapa, for allegedly beating her 10-year-old housemaid, Joy Mbafan, to death. Mbafan lived with

0 News 20/12/2016 13:23:00 Buhari signs 8 Bills into law-Presidency

Buhari signs 8 Bills into law-Presidency

By Levinus NwabughioguABUJA – Presidency Tuesday night disclosed that President Mohammadu Buhari has assented to 8 new Bills. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on

Most Watched Movies

cron