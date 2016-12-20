FG Denies Posting of 47 Career Ambassadors

The Nigerian government on Thursday denied posting 47 career ambassadors, saying they were still undergoing induction.
It was reacting to reports that it had posted 47 career ambassadors to various countries, mostly in Africa, Europe and the Caribbean.
In a statement by the the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, the government said the report was entirely unfounded.
It reads: “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to a news item circulating amongst certain Media outfits on the purported deployment of 47 career Ambassadors-designate to various countries.
“The Ministry wishes to disown the list as totally unauthorised as it has not emanated from Government. Indeed the publication has not been attributed to any source in Government The deployment of Ambassadors-designate will be released only when agreements (consent) have been sought and obtained from prospective countries.
“Members of the diplomatic community and the general public are therefore advised to disregard any news on purported deployment of the 47 career Ambassadors-designate who are currently undergoing their induction programme.”
