Otedola's Forte Oil Leads Market As Stocks Close Positive

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola's forte oil made top gainer on Thursday as Nigerian equities market closed bullish.

The All Share Index appreciated by 0.18% to close at 6,464.82 basis points, compared with the 0.46% depreciation recorded previously.

The Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -7.60%.

Market breadth closed positive as Forte Oil led top 18 gainers against 13 losers topped by PRESCO at the end of Thursday’s session as market capitalisation moved to 9,105,919,249,995.67 trillion naira.

Other gainers include Conoil, BETAGLAS, Guiness and CCNN. Top losers are PRESCO, International Breweries, CAP, GTB and Honey Flour.

Most Watched Movies

