Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Super Eagles Drops in December FIFA Ranking [SEE TOP 10]

NigerianBulletin

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest information on Nigeria and things that concern Nigerians. Some of the topics we cover include Nigerian political news, metro, sports, business and entertainment. In addition we provide articles on careers, health, technology, travel and money. These articles are designed to help Nigerians make informed decisions in their every day personal and professional lives.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

9 hours 27 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

9 hours 29 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

9 hours 32 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

9 hours 37 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

9 hours 43 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

10 hours 22 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

10 hours 42 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

10 hours 46 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

10 hours 50 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

11 hours 2 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

11 hours 14 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

11 hours 20 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

11 hours 30 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

11 hours 56 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 07:47:00 Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of

0 News 22/12/2016 07:49:00 Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named

0 News 22/12/2016 07:55:00 Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 30/11/2016 00:36:00 Buhari’s committee EXPOSES Nigerians richer than the country

Buhari’s committee EXPOSES Nigerians richer than the country

 The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) reveals why it is difficult for the EFCC to prosecute indicted leaders – The committee set by President Muhammadu

0 Videos 30/11/2016 02:00:00 Reno Omokri reacted to the hike in data tariff plan

Reno Omokri reacted to the hike in data tariff plan

Reno Omokri, a former spokesperson for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and the founder of the Mind of Christ Christian center in California, has reacted to the hike in data

0 Videos 28/11/2016 02:25:00 Nigerian oil workers raise alarm, beg FG to intervene

Nigerian oil workers raise alarm, beg FG to intervene

Some Nigerians working with an American oil and gas service firm, Weatherford International have raised the alarm over gross abuse of local laws and sharp

0 Videos 17/12/2016 06:41:00 Beyonce surprise performance at her management's Christmas party

Beyonce surprise performance at her management's Christmas party

Beyonce puts on a show at her management's Christmas party with a performance and screening of her hit album Lemonade.

0 Videos 19/12/2016 04:07:00 Oil workers set to begin 3-day warning strike as Nigerians prepare for Christmas

Oil workers set to begin 3-day warning strike as Nigerians prepare for Christmas

- Oil workers in Nigeria have vowed to embark on a three-day warning strike - The workers said the strike action has become inevitable since the

0 Videos 15/12/2016 10:34:00 BREAKING: There is an outbreak of bird flu in Kano state

BREAKING: There is an outbreak of bird flu in Kano state

- The Kano state government announced a resurfacing of Avian Influenza popularly referred to as bird flu in the state - The state said the disease

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 17/12/2016 18:18:00 What Jonathan Told President Buhari On His 74th Birthday

What Jonathan Told President Buhari On His 74th Birthday

Erstwhile President, Goodluck Jonathan has sent birthday wishes to President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he is always wishing him well.Buhari turned 74 on Saturday.In a message

0 News 20/12/2016 02:08:00 Leicester challenge Vardy’s red card against Stoke

Leicester challenge Vardy’s red card against Stoke

Defending champions Leicester City have appealed against the red card shown to striker Jamie Vardy in Saturday’s 2-2 English Premier League draw at Stoke. Vardy was

0 News 15/12/2016 14:23:00 Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed is UN Deputy Secretary-General

Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed is UN Deputy Secretary-General

New UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday announced Nigeria’s Environment minister, Amina Mohammed as his Deputy Secretary-General. Guterres made the announcement through the spokesman of the

0 News 20/12/2016 15:37:00 Di Maria and Ben Arfa out for crisis-hit PSG

Di Maria and Ben Arfa out for crisis-hit PSG

Star forwards Angel Di Maria and Hatem Ben Arfa will miss Wednesday’s Ligue 1 clash with Lorient, crisis-stricken French champions Paris Saint-Germain said on Tuesday. PSG

0 News 19/12/2016 07:20:00 IMF chief Lagarde awaits verdict in negligence trial

IMF chief Lagarde awaits verdict in negligence trial

Christine Lagarde Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was on Monday awaiting the verdict in a trial over an arbitration payout made when she

0 News 22/12/2016 06:42:00 President Buhari Set To Build Nuclear Power Plants In 2 States

President Buhari Set To Build Nuclear Power Plants In 2 States

President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government said it has concluded plans with Russia to build nuclear power plants in Kogi and Akwa Ibom states.Premium Times quoted

Most Watched Movies

cron