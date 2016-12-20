Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Taraba Workers Shut Secretariat Over 8-Month Salaries Arrears

Taraba State government’s workers have shut down the state secretariat in Jalingo to protest against the non-payment of their salaries.

Acting on the platform of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC), the workers accused the state government of insensitive to their plights.

Addressing the workers, Mr Peter Gambo, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said on Thursday that they were protesting against other irregularities in the payment of salaries of workers and pensions of retirees in the state.

He said that local government workers and teachers had not been paid for eight months and have been subjected to untold hardship.

The chairman listed other irregularities as illegal deductions from salaries and subjection of workers to meaningless screenings and futile verification by the government.

The state Head of Service, Mr Samuel Angyu, addressed the protesters, saying that the government was aware of the workers’ complaints and was already taking steps to address them.

