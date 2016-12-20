Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Donald Trump insists he will ban Muslims from entering America

US President-elect Donald Trump has called the recent attacks in Germany and Turkey “terrible”.

Trump insists he will ban Muslims from entering America

Trump insists he will ban Muslims from entering America

According to Times, Trump on Wednesday, December 21, suggested that he does not intend to reevaluate his plans to ban Muslims from immigrating to the United States, boasting that he had been “proven to be right.”

When asked whether the recent violence has influenced his proposed Muslim ban, Trump said: “You know my plans. All along, I’ve been proven to be right. 100% correct. What’s happening is disgraceful.”

READ ALSO: Bill Clinton opens up on why his wife lost US elections

He described the attack at a Berlin Christmas market as an Berlin Christmas market as an “attack on humanity.” Innocent civilians were murdered in the streets as they prepared to celebrate the Christmas holiday.”

Trump also said he had not spoken with President Obama since the attacks.

At least 12 people were killed on December 19 when a truck plowed into crowds at a Christmas market in the German capital of Berlin.

48 people were wounded, some of them seriously. German police previously said that 9 people had died and at least 50 were injured.

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

9 hours 22 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

9 hours 24 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

9 hours 27 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

9 hours 32 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

9 hours 38 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

10 hours 17 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

10 hours 37 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

10 hours 41 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

10 hours 45 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

10 hours 57 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

11 hours 9 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

11 hours 15 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

11 hours 25 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

11 hours 51 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 07:47:00 Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of

0 News 22/12/2016 07:49:00 Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named

0 News 22/12/2016 07:55:00 Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/12/2016 07:38:00 Nigeria will still experience gross darkness – Oyedepo

Nigeria will still experience gross darkness – Oyedepo

The General Overseer, Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, has said that Nigeria and indeed the world would still experience gross darkness in

0 Videos 11/12/2016 07:11:00 Rivers rerun: How we rescued 5 NYSC members, found beheaded body - Army

Rivers rerun: How we rescued 5 NYSC members, found beheaded body - Army

- The Nigerian army has revealed how they went about saving the abducted NYSC members - The army also revealed that a police officer and his

0 Videos 05/12/2016 08:54:00 Low turn-out mars Abuja carnival as recession keep Nigerians indoors (photos)

Low turn-out mars Abuja carnival as recession keep Nigerians indoors (photos)

- The 2016 Abuja Carnival was a huge flop - Nigerians in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stayed away from the event - The economic recession in

0 Videos 28/11/2016 02:25:00 Nigerian oil workers raise alarm, beg FG to intervene

Nigerian oil workers raise alarm, beg FG to intervene

Some Nigerians working with an American oil and gas service firm, Weatherford International have raised the alarm over gross abuse of local laws and sharp

0 Videos 17/12/2016 07:01:00 Alexa Chung gives seductive performance for LOVE Magazine

Alexa Chung gives seductive performance for LOVE Magazine

Alexa Chung gives a seductive performance in red lacy lingerie for December 17 LOVE magazine advent edition.

0 Videos 09/12/2016 09:39:00 Zaria massacre: US sends strong message to President Buhari

Zaria massacre: US sends strong message to President Buhari

- The United States says it is in support of the recommendations of the White Paper that prescribed punishment for members of the military involved

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/12/2016 01:46:00 Arik passengers in chaotic scene at Lagos airport

Arik passengers in chaotic scene at Lagos airport

Akinpelu Dada and Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi Passengers, who were scheduled to travel out of the country with Arik Air on Tuesday but could not do so due

0 News 17/12/2016 18:37:00 Buhari’s broken war on corruption: Dog-fight between the President’s men turns ugly

Buhari’s broken war on corruption: Dog-fight between the President’s men turns ugly

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor & Henry Umoru The whirlwind that has been rocking the inner political circles of  President Muhammadu Buhari hit its crescendo on

0 News 19/12/2016 00:35:00 Dalung orders probe of NFF finances after FIFA stops grants to Nigeria

Dalung orders probe of NFF finances after FIFA stops grants to Nigeria

Sports minister Solomon Dalung has ordered an audit of the finances of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after world football governing body FIFA suspended any

0 News 18/12/2016 08:57:00 Ronaldo Hat-Trick Fires Real To Club World Cup Title

Ronaldo Hat-Trick Fires Real To Club World Cup Title

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a hat-trick as Real Madrid defeated Kashima Antlers 4-2 to clinch their second Club World Cup title.Los Blancos broke the deadlock after

0 News 20/12/2016 05:22:00 CBN Announces Special Dollar Sale to Fuel Marketers, Airlines

CBN Announces Special Dollar Sale to Fuel Marketers, Airlines

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has asked banks to submit bids for a "special currency auction" to clear the backlog of matured outstanding dollar

0 News 17/12/2016 11:09:00 JUST IN: Gov Wike lands in trouble as police commence investigation into leaked audio

JUST IN: Gov Wike lands in trouble as police commence investigation into leaked audio

- Governor Wike's leaked audio tape seems to be putting the Rivers number one citizen in the spotlight again - The IGP has ordered a thorough

Most Watched Movies

cron