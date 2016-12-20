Donald Trump insists he will ban Muslims from entering America

US President-elect Donald Trump has called the recent attacks in Germany and Turkey “terrible”.
Trump insists he will ban Muslims from entering America
According to Times, Trump on Wednesday, December 21, suggested that he does not intend to reevaluate his plans to ban Muslims from immigrating to the United States, boasting that he had been “proven to be right.”
When asked whether the recent violence has influenced his proposed Muslim ban, Trump said: “You know my plans. All along, I’ve been proven to be right. 100% correct. What’s happening is disgraceful.”
He described the attack at a Berlin Christmas market as an Berlin Christmas market as an “attack on humanity.” Innocent civilians were murdered in the streets as they prepared to celebrate the Christmas holiday.”
Trump also said he had not spoken with President Obama since the attacks.
At least 12 people were killed on December 19 when a truck plowed into crowds at a Christmas market in the German capital of Berlin.
48 people were wounded, some of them seriously. German police previously said that 9 people had died and at least 50 were injured.
