Nnamdi Kanu: Obasanjo to help Buhari appease South-East region

- Former president Olusegun Obasanjo is said to have moved to to help appease the people of South-East on behalf of Muhammadu Buhari
Leadership reports that Obasanjo would be attending the South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu state with President Buhari to help douse the growing tension in the region.
It was gathered from the members of the group organizing the summit that the former president is expected to close the gap between the President Buhari and the South-East region.
Also, the summit’s chairman and former minister of power Barth Nnaji had said: “All five Governors from the South Eastern states will be participating at the Summit.”
President Buhari was scheduled to attend the SEESS 2016 alongside Obasanjo today, December 22.
However, the president is said not to be seen in the state or the venue of the summit.
Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had earlier issued a statement warning President Buhari not to set foot in the region.
The group in their scores also hit the streets of Enugu protesting the president’s scheduled visit.
