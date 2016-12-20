Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Timi Dakolo's family Christmas photo is all you need to see today

Timi Dakolo is a popular Nigerian singer who rose to fame after winning Idols West Africa in 2007. He married to Busola Dakolo in 2012.

He recently posted a photo on Instagram of he and his family. He captioned the photo: "Wishing you all a merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous new year.... We the yard people love you all."

The couple have three beautiful kids together and Timi occasionally posts photos of them.

