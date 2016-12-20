Timi Dakolo's family Christmas photo is all you need to see today

Timi Dakolo is a popular Nigerian singer who rose to fame after winning Idols West Africa in 2007. He married to Busola Dakolo in 2012.
Timi Dakolo' and his wife, Busola
He recently posted a photo on Instagram of he and his family. He captioned the photo: "Wishing you all a merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous new year.... We the yard people love you all."
Timi Dakolo's new Christmas photo
Old photo of Timi Dakolo and his family
The couple have three beautiful kids together and Timi occasionally posts photos of them.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes
Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of
Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings
Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named
Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Reno Omokri reacted to the hike in data tariff plan
Reno Omokri, a former spokesperson for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and the founder of the Mind of Christ Christian center in California, has reacted to the hike in data
Nigerian man is facing U.S. charges for participating in a scam
- A Nigerian man is facing U.S. charges for participating in a scam - The scam targeted thousands of victims globally - Company executives or vendors were
How lies destroy relationships?
Want to build happy relationship? Still don’t know how to do this? If you read the article you will inevitably know how lies can destroy
South-east senators move to 'save' Biafra agitators
- Senators from the south-east plan to raise a motion over the Amnesty International reports which indicted the Nigerian Army for the extra-judicial killings of
This food will 100% increase sperm count
Many Nigerian men are concerned about the problem of low sperm count. This issue can be solved with food that increases sperm count. At the
Zaria massacre: US sends strong message to President Buhari
- The United States says it is in support of the recommendations of the White Paper that prescribed punishment for members of the military involved
Most Read NewsView all posts
4 top facts you MUST know about Ultimate Cycler founder, Peter Wolfing
While the popular Ponzi scheme, MMM gained momentum in Nigeria before its recent freeze, another scheme reared its head and many Nigerians once again rushed
VIDEO: Emir of Kano's daughter burst into tears during The Kamu traditional ceremony
The wedding fatiha of Emir of Kano's daughter, Fulani Siddika Sanusi and Malam Abubakar Umar Kurfi will hold on December 23rd at the Emir's Palace,
The office of a Bishop: The big misunderstanding
By LUCKY OJI- BOOK REVIEW Evangelist Gabriel Mete in this 125-page book, The Office of a Bishop, X-rays the level of decadence the Nigerian 21st century church
Again, top MMM guiders flaunt lavish wealth, donate to charity(Photos)
Although the Ponzi scheme has been frozen and Nigeria is in a recession, these have not stopped top guiders of the Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM)
Pulse Style: Outfit of the day
Outfit of the day is inspired by the velvet and matching set trend done for a chic daytime through nighttime look. Style inspiration is taken off
One out of every four girls suffers sexual abuse, says child protection stakeholders
*Cece Yara launches helpline By Josephine Agbonkhese Stakeholders in the child protection sector have decried the towering spate of child sexual abuse in the country and called
Post Your Comment below: >>