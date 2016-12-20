Timi Dakolo's family Christmas photo is all you need to see today

Timi Dakolo is a popular Nigerian singer who rose to fame after winning Idols West Africa in 2007. He married to Busola Dakolo in 2012.

Timi Dakolo' and his wife, Busola

He recently posted a photo on Instagram of he and his family. He captioned the photo: "Wishing you all a merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous new year.... We the yard people love you all."

Timi Dakolo's new Christmas photo

Old photo of Timi Dakolo and his family

The couple have three beautiful kids together and Timi occasionally posts photos of them.