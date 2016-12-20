Check out the creative pre-wedding photo that is making Nigerians LOL!

Having a creative shoot for pre-wedding pictures are fast becoming the trend. Each couple hopes to have a photo that reflects their personality and sense of humour.

This means, time and time again, we come across a few photos so out there that we can’t help to wonder what the couple were thinking.

A recently posted photo of a couple has been causing many Nigerian social media to laugh out loud.

The Pre-wedding picture shows the couple in a rush even though they were laying on the ground.

In the picture, the man and lady were dressed in corporate wears. While the man held a suitcase, the woman carried a handbag. They both posed on the floor but the photo was taken at such an angle that it looked like they were actually hurrying somewhere.

Were they hurrying to work, hurrying back from work or rushing to catch a bus? We might never know. But the photo sure is entertaining.

Check out a few reactions to the pictures below.

Some commenters believe the shot was creative.

Reactions to the picture were mostly positive

Some have a few suggestions on how the photo could have been better;

Some believe the couple could have done better

Check out some other out-there photoshoot in the video below;