Check out the creative pre-wedding photo that is making Nigerians LOL!

Having a creative shoot for pre-wedding pictures are fast becoming the trend. Each couple hopes to have a photo that reflects their personality and sense of humour.
This means, time and time again, we come across a few photos so out there that we can’t help to wonder what the couple were thinking.
A recently posted photo of a couple has been causing many Nigerian social media to laugh out loud.
The Pre-wedding picture shows the couple in a rush even though they were laying on the ground.
In the picture, the man and lady were dressed in corporate wears. While the man held a suitcase, the woman carried a handbag. They both posed on the floor but the photo was taken at such an angle that it looked like they were actually hurrying somewhere.
READ ALSO: MUST READ! 6 important items you must have in your house this Christmas
Were they hurrying to work, hurrying back from work or rushing to catch a bus? We might never know. But the photo sure is entertaining.
Check out a few reactions to the pictures below.
Some commenters believe the shot was creative.
Reactions to the picture were mostly positive
Some have a few suggestions on how the photo could have been better;
Some believe the couple could have done better
Check out some other out-there photoshoot in the video below;
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes
Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of
Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings
Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named
Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Blast as fireworks market goes in flames, injures dozens
An explosion occurred, Tuesday, at a large fireworks market near Mexico City injuring at least 60 people. Video from the explosion showed plumes of smoke in
How Nigerian officials sexually abuse and steal from IDPs
Editor’s note: NAIJ.com Editor-in-Chief, Mr Bayo Olupohunda, in this opinion piece speaks about the disturbing disclosure of the massive stealing of funds meant for people displaced by
Drunk Christmas revellers in Cardiff looking rather lousy
Loads of festive party-goers stumbled onto the street of Cardiff after a night of party looking a little worse for wear.
Passer-by finds boy sent out of school in Awka and decides to sponsor him up till university
A man, Arinze Okolobu, has shared his story of how he spotted a young boy crying on the road one day in Awka and made
4 world class footballers who are bad dressers (photos)
It is very common to see some of the best footballers in the world bring their A game to the pitch, but can we say
See first photos from Emir of Kano's stunning daughter's bridal shower
Siddika Sanusi in her bridal shower outfit Stunning photos from Siddika's bridal shower have just been released and they are perfect. She looked absolutely stunning in
Most Read NewsView all posts
2017 BUDGET: Kudos, knocks from industry executives
*Niger Deltans not happy with budget *What matters is implementation—Onu *FG should account for 2016 budget —Ikokwu By Emma Amaize, Emeka Anaeto, Clifford Ndujihe, Jimitota Onoyume, Samuel Oyadongha,
2019 Presidential Election: 'I Am Under Intense Pressure To Contest' - Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.According to an online medium, Newsday, Jonathan said he
How James Ibori controlled Nigeria’s politics from UK prison - Sen. Nwaoboshi (watch video)
Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has revealed that convicted former governor, James Ibori orchestrated political manoeuvres even from his prison cell in London. Ibori who was released on
So Sad : R.I.P; Remembering actor late Dede One Day a year after he left us
We lost a Brother. We lost a Friend. Although at times the feelings linger We cried and our eyelids bent.Today Makes it exactly one year we lost a
BREAKING: Nigerian Army denies knowledge of Shekau's capture
Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigerian Army denies knowledge of Shekau's capture The Nigerian Army has said it is not aware of the capture
LASG demand law for more women professionals in politics
By Providence Obuh THE Lagos State Government has called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and National Assembly to enact law and guidelines that will provide
Post Your Comment below: >>