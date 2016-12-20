Meet the 14-year-old Nigerian who is believed to be the best mathematician in Africa

14-year-old Ebbah Wyse is believed to be one of the best mathematicians in Nigeria.
Ebbah, who recently won the gold medal in the junior category at the Mathematics Olympiad held in South Africa, has garnered quite a bit of attention from many.
14-year-old regarded as one of the best Mathematicians in Africa
His school mate, Chidera Anakua, also took home the Bronze prize at the same competition.
Uche Ogbu, one of the organisers of the event said of the duo, “we are proud to announce them to the world as, mathematics champions of Africa. Greensprings School has been the natural habitat of a pantheon of very brilliant and excellent students over the years; our students have once again made Nigeria proud.”
The yearly Mathematics competition is organised by the South African Mathematics Foundation.
