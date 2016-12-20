Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

2019: Niger Delta youths back President Buhari for second term

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, has gotten the support of the Supreme Niger Delta Youth Council Worldwide (SNDYCW) for a second term in office come 2019.

2019: Niger Delta youths back President Buhari for second term

2019: Niger Delta youths back President Buhari for second term

According to Daily Trust, Prince Michael Newgent Ekamon, the national president in a statement, said President Buhari has done well, notwithstanding the bottlenecks which he has been faced with in the last 18 months.

The group said Nigerians should come together to throw their weight behind the president whom they described as the best shot at the future as envisaged by the founding fathers 56 years ago.

READ ALSO: Niger Delta groups beg Trump for support

On the rejection of EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu and false allegation against the SGF by the Senate, SNDYCW said it was an indirect attack on President Buhari.

Ekamon threatened both mass and legal actions if the Senate did not publish the apology as an advertorial in not less than five national dailies on their front pages within seven days.

The president was recently in a closed door meeting with stakeholders from the Niger Delta region.

The meeting was expected to resolve the crisis in the oil-rich region which has led to a sharp decline in oil production and affected Nigeria's earnings.

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

9 hours 26 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

9 hours 28 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

9 hours 31 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

9 hours 36 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

9 hours 42 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

10 hours 21 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

10 hours 41 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

10 hours 45 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

10 hours 49 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

11 hours ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

11 hours 13 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

11 hours 19 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

11 hours 29 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

11 hours 55 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 07:47:00 Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of

0 News 22/12/2016 07:49:00 Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named

0 News 22/12/2016 07:55:00 Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 05/12/2016 09:07:00 Treasury looters adopting strategies to keep Nigerians HUNGRY - popular monarch alerts

Treasury looters adopting strategies to keep Nigerians HUNGRY - popular monarch alerts

- The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been facing heavy criticisms over the state of the nation - Some have accused the government of lacking

0 Videos 30/11/2016 02:00:00 Reno Omokri reacted to the hike in data tariff plan

Reno Omokri reacted to the hike in data tariff plan

Reno Omokri, a former spokesperson for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and the founder of the Mind of Christ Christian center in California, has reacted to the hike in data

0 Videos 20/12/2016 07:33:00 Warning! Chemicals are now used to make FAKE MEAT (photos,video)

Warning! Chemicals are now used to make FAKE MEAT (photos,video)

Just when many are still baffled about the influx of fake rice in the country, another one has been discovered - fake meat! The fake meat

0 Videos 29/11/2016 08:38:00 See the plastic rice that is being sold in Nigerian markets due to recession (video)

See the plastic rice that is being sold in Nigerian markets due to recession (video)

Nigerians are responding in diverse ways to the economic recession. We need not remind you that times are tough and things are hard in our

0 Videos 05/12/2016 07:34:00 Amid suspension, Senator Shehu Sani gives Kaduna Governor el-Rufai a new name

Amid suspension, Senator Shehu Sani gives Kaduna Governor el-Rufai a new name

Editor's note: The crisis in the Kaduna state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued even after the Senator representing Kaduna Central Shehu Sani

0 Videos 30/11/2016 01:25:00 APC suspends own SENATOR as crisis goes overboard

APC suspends own SENATOR as crisis goes overboard

– The ruling All Progressives Congress in entangled in different crises which have continued to threaten its future -One of such crises is the one between

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/12/2016 12:26:00 Like Falcons, Black Queens of Ghana Storm Parliament To Protest Unpaid Bonuses

Like Falcons, Black Queens of Ghana Storm Parliament To Protest Unpaid Bonuses

Borrowing a leaf from the Nigerian counterpart, the Black Queens of Ghana on Wednesday stormed the Ghanaian parliament in protest over unpaid bonuses, believed to

0 News 16/12/2016 08:41:00 Club World Cup: Real Madrid limber up for final clash with Kashima Antlers

Club World Cup: Real Madrid limber up for final clash with Kashima Antlers

Real Madrid ironed out some of the kinks with a gentle workout Friday after booking their place in the Club World Cup final in Japan. The

0 News 16/12/2016 05:08:00 Rivers re-run: Politicians must be held responsible for violence – Observer group

Rivers re-run: Politicians must be held responsible for violence – Observer group

An election observer and monitoring group, the Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group (ISDMG) has said that politicians should be held responsible for the violence that

0 News 18/12/2016 10:18:00 President Buhari to storm Enugu for s/east summit as Igbo leaders make vital decision

President Buhari to storm Enugu for s/east summit as Igbo leaders make vital decision

- President Buhari will lead other important Nigerians for the South East summit - Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo is also expected to be in attendance - Igbo

0 News 19/12/2016 08:22:00 Aww: Dying man finally weds his girlfriend of 59 years (photos)

Aww: Dying man finally weds his girlfriend of 59 years (photos)

American man George Kay (79) has warmed hearts all over the internet with his touching love story of he and his wife, Ann Millin (78). George

0 News 17/12/2016 10:52:00 9 completely BEWITCHING throwback photos of Buhari that will make your day

9 completely BEWITCHING throwback photos of Buhari that will make your day

President Muhammadu Buhari is celebrating his 74th birthday today, December 15. Despite his old age he is still as agile as any young person. The president

Most Watched Movies

cron