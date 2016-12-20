Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, has gotten the support of the Supreme Niger Delta Youth Council Worldwide (SNDYCW) for a second term in office come 2019.
2019: Niger Delta youths back President Buhari for second term
According to Daily Trust, Prince Michael Newgent Ekamon, the national president in a statement, said President Buhari has done well, notwithstanding the bottlenecks which he has been faced with in the last 18 months.
The group said Nigerians should come together to throw their weight behind the president whom they described as the best shot at the future as envisaged by the founding fathers 56 years ago.
READ ALSO: Niger Delta groups beg Trump for support
On the rejection of EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu and false allegation against the SGF by the Senate, SNDYCW said it was an indirect attack on President Buhari.
Ekamon threatened both mass and legal actions if the Senate did not publish the apology as an advertorial in not less than five national dailies on their front pages within seven days.
The president was recently in a closed door meeting with stakeholders from the Niger Delta region.
The meeting was expected to resolve the crisis in the oil-rich region which has led to a sharp decline in oil production and affected Nigeria's earnings.
