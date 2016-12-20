One-legged Man Carries Bag of Cement With Teeth [SEE PHOTOS]

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest information on Nigeria and things that concern Nigerians. Some of the topics we cover include Nigerian political news, metro, sports, business and entertainment. In addition we provide articles on careers, health, technology, travel and money. These articles are designed to help Nigerians make informed decisions in their every day personal and professional lives.
Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes
Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of
Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings
Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named
Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at
As Delta council workers groan over unpaid salaries, Governor Okowa gives reasons
- Governor Okowa says local government workers are suffering because of their unique salary structure. - Okowa also said that the huge number of workers local
Nigerian man is facing U.S. charges for participating in a scam
- A Nigerian man is facing U.S. charges for participating in a scam - The scam targeted thousands of victims globally - Company executives or vendors were
Nigerian man appointed as first black bishop in Church of England
A Nigerian man, Woyin Karowei Dorgu has been appointed by the Church of England as a bishop. This makes Dorgu the first black bishop to
Omg! Man Catches Wife Cheating With Another Man… What He Did to Her is Shocking (Watch Video)
A man has done the unthinkable in public after catching his wife with another man at a restaurant. An unidentified man has left people in shock
Why my wife's killers in Kano are after my life - Pastor Agbahime cries out for help
- The Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) is already warning that issues such as this are part of the reasons for agitation by some sections of
Meet the fake doctor who has performed 8 successful operations
A doctor has been arrested in Kenya after it was found that he was not a certified medical practitioner. According to reports, the doctor, Ronald Melly,
Outcome of Ghana’s Presidential Election was the will of the people – Mahama
By Benjamin NjokuThe outgoing President of the Republic of Ghana, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, Sunday, said that the outcome of the country’s Presidential Election, which
Newspaper review: Give Magu a chance - New twist as DSS sends Senate another letter, Senate leader visits Buhari
Major Nigerian dailies for Tuesday, December 20 are focused on several issues such as the controversy trailing the confirmation of Magu as EFCC chairman and
I Was Rejected At Many Music Shows – Singer Ogoor
Rising female singer, Ogochukwu Oye, aka Ogoor, has revealed how she was rejected at music and reality shows. This is coming after she made debut
Kano anti-graft commission recovers N1.150bn cash, property– Chairman
The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, has recovered more than N1.150 billion cash, movable and immovable properties between 2015 and 2016. Gov Ganduje Malam Muhuyi
How my convoy was attacked by 3 women - El-Rufai
- El-Rufai has finally made a statement on his convoy, attacked by angry Kaduna youths - The Kaduna state governor’s convoy was attacked by an irate
Magu’s rejection: Lawmakers aiding corruption, promoting self-interest – Sagay, others
The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, has criticised the Senate for refusing to confirm the acting Chairman of the
