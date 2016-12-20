Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Uber Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into Living Room in Kenya [SEE PHOTOS]

An accident said to have happened in Banana estate, Kiambu county, Kenya has surprised many.

An Uber driver reportedly lost control of his Mazda vehicle and veered off the drive way before crashing into a residential house.

From the pictures, the wall seems to have been the biggest casualty of the day since it is NOT known whether anyone was injured in the unfortunate event.

SEE PHOTOS:

uber sitting room 1.PNG

uber room 2.PNG

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

