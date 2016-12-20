Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


DREAM COME TRUE: Nigerian girl finally realises her dream of interviewing Oprah Winfrey

A Nigerian lady who finally realised her lifelong dream of speaking to Oprah Winfrey was beyond ecstatic when her hopes finally became a reality.

Luvvie Ajayi, best-selling author of the book, ‘i’m Judging you’ narrated the story of how she had always dreamed of meeting and possibly interviewing popular female mogul, Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah and Luvvie

Luvvie Ajayi was glad she finally got to interview Oprah Winfrey

Posting on her Instagram page, Luvvie talks about how wonderful it was that her dreams unfolded right before her eyes.

Luvvie meets Oprah

She shares some pictures of herself speaking with the famous mogul

Luvvie meets Oprah

Luvvie talks about how she had always hoped to speak with Oprah Winfrey

She posted a few snapshots of herself and Oprah then captioned the picture with the words below:

For a long time, I’ve said that I will meet @Oprah Winfrey when she already knows my name, so even though we’ve been in the same room together at least 7 times over the years, I never tried to introduce myself. Well, this year, it happened. Oprah handpicked 100 people who “elevate humanity” as part of her first #Supersoul100 list and I was one of them. She did a brunch for us in LA in April and I met her there. It was glorious. And then in June, her team had me back to interview her for OWN on the @OWNTV lot. *holy ghost faint* my locs were gone by then so Oprah grabbed my head during the interview and afterwards! 

“Dreams come true and I’ve boldly spoken some of mine just to see them unfold right before my eyes. This has been a year of my dreams becoming reality and I’m beyond grateful. God is good. HEY OPRAH, girl! That actually happened. *swoons*

Check out a recent interview with Luvvie Ajayi in the video below.

