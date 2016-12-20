DREAM COME TRUE: Nigerian girl finally realises her dream of interviewing Oprah Winfrey

A Nigerian lady who finally realised her lifelong dream of speaking to Oprah Winfrey was beyond ecstatic when her hopes finally became a reality.
Luvvie Ajayi, best-selling author of the book, ‘i’m Judging you’ narrated the story of how she had always dreamed of meeting and possibly interviewing popular female mogul, Oprah Winfrey.
Luvvie Ajayi was glad she finally got to interview Oprah Winfrey
READ ALSO: Woman humiliated because of 'local' hairstyle
Posting on her Instagram page, Luvvie talks about how wonderful it was that her dreams unfolded right before her eyes.
She shares some pictures of herself speaking with the famous mogul
Luvvie talks about how she had always hoped to speak with Oprah Winfrey
She posted a few snapshots of herself and Oprah then captioned the picture with the words below:
“For a long time, I’ve said that I will meet @Oprah Winfrey when she already knows my name, so even though we’ve been in the same room together at least 7 times over the years, I never tried to introduce myself. Well, this year, it happened. Oprah handpicked 100 people who “elevate humanity” as part of her first #Supersoul100 list and I was one of them. She did a brunch for us in LA in April and I met her there. It was glorious. And then in June, her team had me back to interview her for OWN on the @OWNTV lot. *holy ghost faint* my locs were gone by then so Oprah grabbed my head during the interview and afterwards!
“Dreams come true and I’ve boldly spoken some of mine just to see them unfold right before my eyes. This has been a year of my dreams becoming reality and I’m beyond grateful. God is good. HEY OPRAH, girl! That actually happened. *swoons*”
READ ALSO: Photo of Bovi and Atiku Abubakar dabbing
Check out a recent interview with Luvvie Ajayi in the video below.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes
Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of
Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings
Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named
Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Troops enter the heart of Sambisa forest, rescue 801 hostages
The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole are recording huge successes clearing out the last frontier of Boko Haram terrorists hideouts. This was disclosed by Major General
Shiite Islamic group assassinated Muslim clerics, attacked emir of Zaria
ust days after the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria was declared a terrorist group by the Kaduna state government, more revelations have emerged about the
Teachers’ unpaid salaries giving governor sleepless nights
– Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has cautioned auditors in his state over corrupt practices – Al-Makura says he is worried teachers are not paid their salaries completely Governor
Federal government seeks help from private sector as recession bites harder
– The federal government is turning its attention to the private sector as Nigeria continues to battle recession – This was the submission of Okechukwu Enelamah, minister for investment, industry and trade – Enelamah says the
FRSC deny plans to arm its officials as Nigerians react (photos, video)
- The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has denied a rumour making rounds on social media - The rumours indicates the FRSC is set to arm
FINALLY! Two presidential jets to be sold in two weeks time
- The Presidency has concluded the process for the sale of two presidential aircraft - The aircraft are a Falcon 7x executive jet and Hawker 4000 -
Most Read NewsView all posts
15yrs Gone! Tinubu, Soyinka, Ambode Others For Bola Ige’s Memorial Annivessary Today
Arrangements have been concluded to hold an event to mark the 15th anniversary of the brutal murder of Chief Ajibola Ige, Nigeria’s Attorney General and
FIFA panel upholds 1-year ban on ex- German FA head Niersbach
FIFA’s Appeals Committee on Friday rejected an appeal by former German Football Association (DFB) President Wolfgang Niersbach, maintaining a one-year ban on him imposed in
Gwizi The Left-Footed Player
When I was at primary school i played all the school's competitive matches. I played in all the school's tournaments while other players who were
Nigeria’s 200,000 boe field to be shut mid Feb 2017
LAGOS—Nigeria’s first deepwater project, Bonga fields, will be shut down for one month starting from mid-February, 2017 due to maintenance upgrade. This is a drawback for
Nigeria's Popular Blogger, Linda Ikeji Gets Marriage Proposal
Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, has received a marriage proposal from the manager of a hotel in Lagos, Mr. Bonny Uku.Linda had recently said she was
Buhari Set to Drop 10 Ministers
President Muhammadu Buhari may soon drop no fewer than 10 cabinet ministers.VANGUARD reports that some Ministers may also be asked to swap portfolios in 2017.
Post Your Comment below: >>