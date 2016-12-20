Mark Zuckerberg shows off his robot butler that helps him around the house

Facebook boss, Mark Zuckerberg has shown off a fancy new technology and fans are loving it.
Zuckerberg recently showed off his personal robot butler, Jarvis. The butler, which interestingly was voiced by Morgan Freeman, can control lights, make toasts and play music.
Zuckerberg gives himself a new challenge every year and Jarvis was his 2016 challenge
In the video, one of Zuckerberg’s shirt leapt out to him from his wardrobe when he asked Jarvis for help getting dressed.
READ ALSO: These tips from Mark Zuckerberg on health will help you
The tycoon usually announces a new challenge for himself every January and building the Jarvis robot was his task for 2016.
Zuckerberg communicates with Jarvis using Facebook Messenger or through voice commands, using a special app he built and programmed onto multiple iPhones around his house.
The robot was voiced by Morgan Freeman and could control the lights or play music
“In order to be useful I wanted to be able to communicate with (Jarvis) from anywhere I happened to be,” he said. “That meant the communication had to happen through my phone, not a device placed in my home.”
READ ALSO: Ojo Obaniyi is one of the most talented Nigerian inventors!
Zuckerberg says he will reveal his challenge for 2017 “in a few weeks”.
Watch the video of Mark Zuckerberg showing off his virtual butler below.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes
Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of
Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings
Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named
Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at
Most Watched VideosView all posts
You cannot run in 2019, go back to your farm in Daura – Group to Buhari
– The Wailing Wailers has advised President Buhari not to run in 2019 general elections and go back to his farm – The group saddled with advocacy
8 women and children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa
– Hunters in Adamawa have helped some women and children to flee Boko Haram camps inside the dreaded Sambisa forest – The women and children, eight
10 common mistakes we all do when negotiating our salaries
Discussion of the salary during the interview is the most difficult episode of your dialogue with the outsourcer. We will try to help you to
Ex-militant Israel Akpodoro raised alarm over threat to his life by the Nigerian military
– Ex-militant Israel Akpodoro has raised the alarm over threat to his life by the Nigerian military despite helping to reduce attacks in the Niger
WICKED Jihadi parents kiss and hug little daughters, then send them to die in suicide bomb attack (Photos)
- Two unnamed parents have been accused of using one of their children as a suicide bomber in an attack on a police station - The
Dr Nnia Nwodo emerge as Ohanaeze's new President-General
- Dr Nnia Nwodo is set to emerge as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Nwodo is a former minister of information - Nwodo's candidature has reportedly
Most Read NewsView all posts
Buhari orders probe into projects by 9 federal varsities established by Jonathan
By Peter Okutu ABAKALIKI—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday ordered a probe of the nine federal universities established by the past administration to ascertain the execution of their
Africa Re targets massive agric insurance with FG
By Favour Nnabugwu Africa Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re) is planning massive agriculture insurance with the federal government following its resolve to spread insurance across all spectrum
Super Falcons: NFF president, Pinnick states his own side of the story
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has stated his own side of the story on the drama surrounding the non-payment of salaries
Ponzi Schemes: Pentecostal Churches are Worse than MMM - OAP Freeze
Nigerian On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze is of the opinion that pentecostal churches in Nigeria are worse than the popular ponzi scheme, MMM Nigeria.On Social
Fayose's Aide Plotting To Abscond, EFCC Says
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has alleged that Abiodun Agbele, an aide of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State was plotting to abscond
[Video] Nigeria 18-12-2016: Governor Wike and Today's Other News Highlights
NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest
Post Your Comment below: >>