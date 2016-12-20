Again, top MMM guiders flaunt lavish wealth, donate to charity(Photos)

Although the Ponzi scheme has been frozen and Nigeria is in a recession, these have not stopped top guiders of the Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM) from showing off what they have gained from the money-doubling movement.
MMM guiders flaunting their exotic vehicles on streets of Delta
Photos snapped in Abraka in Delta state showed the guiders driving huge SUVs which they purportedly got from the scheme in what has been described as a likely image laundering staunt for the movement that is expected to return in January 2017.
The MMM guiders cause scene as drove on the streets of Delta
The guiders also distributed relief materials like rice, money, groundnut oil, palm oil and others to the less privilege people.
More MMM guiders flaunting their massive rides on streets of Delta
The guiders cruised around town in exotic vehicles as they visited an Orphanage Home in Delta to donate materials to mark the yuletide.
The MMM guiders pose with relief materials donated to an orphanage in Delta
MMM guiders posing with their donations to orphanage home in Delta
Recall that MMM Nigeria's top guider Chuddy Ugorji also threw a lavish end of the year party to celebrate MMM and its participants.
Ugorji hosted the party on Wednesday, December 21 and showed off his wealth even as he was seriously guided by 2 hefty security guards.
