IPOB ‘scares’ President Buhari away from Igbo summit

- President Muhammadu Buhari's absence at Igbo summit has raised eyebrows among the eminent sons of the South-east

- The president did not attend the event neither did he send a representative but former president Olusegun Obasanjo was present and Buhari's glory was given to him

President Buhari was absent at Igbo Summit in Enugu without an explanation

President Muhammadu Buhari was nowhere to be found at the maiden South-East Economic and Security Summit which was held in Enugu state on Thursday, December 22.

The Punch reports that President Buhari, who was the guest of honour did not show up at the event neither did he send a representative.

The summit was held just 48 hours after the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) warned the President to stay away from the summit.

The Punch reports that President Buhari’s absence was a major talking point at the event with several speakers expressing surprise and in other cases, confusion at the development.

So embarrassed were the organisers of the event that Buhari’s name had to eventually be substituted with that of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, who graced the occasion.

Also, the chairman of the South-East Security and Economic Summit, Barth Nnaji, a former power minister proceeded to name Obasanjo the ‘distinguished guest of honour’ while also addressing him in the vote of thanks.

The chairman of the event and former Commonwealth Secretary General Chief Emeka Anyaoku encapsulated the disappointment of the Igbos at the summit in Buhari’s absence when he said:

I was going to start by saluting the representative of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but I have not been told of such a person.

NAIJ.com recalls that IPOB had threatened President Buhari in a statement about 40 hours before the event, telling Nigeria’s number one man not to step into Biafraland which Enugu is considered to be a part of.

The presidency is yet to explain the president's absence even as the development could affect President Buhari's stand with the Igbo nation that has been supportive of his administration.