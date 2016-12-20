FG makes U-turn, disowns list of deployment of 47 Ambassadors

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says a purported list of deployment of 47 career ambassadors-designate circulating in the media is unauthorized by the government
- The ministry calls on members of the diplomatic community and the general public to ignore any news on the alleged deployment of the 47 career ambassadors-designate
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the alleged list circulating in the media does not have the authorization of the government.
The federal government has disowned a list circulating in the media on the purported deployment of 47 career ambassadors-designate to different countries.
READ ALSO: Recession forces FG to close 9 foreign missions
The list which emanated on Wednesday, December 21, contained the state of origin of the envoys, their names and their respective portfolios.
But the ministry of foreign affairs in a statement on Thursday, December 22, through its permanent secretary, Amb Sola Enikanolaiye, disowned the list on the grounds that it was not unauthorized by the government, Leadership reports.
It said: "The Ministry wishes to disown the list as totally unauthorized as it has not emanated from Government. Indeed, the publication has not been attributed to any source in Government.
“The deployment of Ambassadors-designate will be released only when agréments (consent) have been sought and obtained from prospective countries."
The ministry also called on the members of the diplomatic community and the general public to ignore any news on the alleged deployment of the 47 career ambassadors-designate, who recently went through an induction programme.
READ ALSO: Buhari urges South Sudan to embrace peace
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the ambassadors-designate to judicious make use of the resources put at the disposal of their missions.
Buhari made the statement on Monday, December 19, in Abuja when declaring open an induction course for Nigerian career ambassadors-designate who were recently cleared by the Senate.
He particularly charged the ambassadors-designate to change the narrative of Nigeria outside the country by playing up the positive values and outstanding contributions of Nigerians in the global arena.
