Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Why do you need relationship counseling?

Editor's note: Ola Oluwa, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, is the owner of olasikeji.blogspot.com. In this piece, Ola Oluwa elucidates on why relationship counseling is paramount to a happy life.

Enjoy the piece below! More details in NAIJ.com’s step-by-step guide for guest bloggers.

Relationship counseling is the process of counseling the parties of a human relationship in an effort to recognize, and to better manage or reconcile, troublesome differences and repeating patterns of stress upon the relationship.

The relationship involved may be between members of a family or a couple (see also family therapy), employees or employers in a workplace, or between a professional and a client.

READ ALSO: Couple who met in Primary school set to get married - Check out their before/after photos

Couple's therapy (or relationship therapy) is a subset of relationship counseling. It may differ from other forms of relationship counseling in various regards including its duration.

Short term counseling may be between 1 and 3 sessions whereas long term couples therapy may be between 12 and 24 sessions. An exception is brief or solution focused couples therapy.

In addition, counseling tends to be more 'here and now' and new coping strategies the outcome. Couples therapy is more about seemingly intractable problems with a relationship history, where emotions are the target and the agent of change.

Marriage counseling or marital therapy can refer to either or some combination of the above.

The methods may differ in other ways as well, but the differences may indicate more about the counselor/therapist's way of working than the title given to their process.

History of counseling

Marriage counseling originated in Germany in the 1920s as part of the eugenics movement.

The first institutes for marriage counseling in the USA began in the 1930s, partly in response to Germany's medically directed racial purification marriage counseling centres.

READ ALSO: 18 times bridesmaids stole the show at weddings

It was promoted in the USA by both eugenicists such as Paul Popenoe and Robert Latou Dickinson and by birth control advocates such as Abraham and Hannah Stone who wrote 'A Marriage Manual' in 1935 and were involved with Planned Parenthood.Other founders in USA include Lena Levine and Margaret Sanger.

It wasn't until the 1950s that therapists began treating psychological problems in the context of the family. Relationship counseling as a discrete, professional service is thus a recent phenomenon.

Until the late 20th century, the work of relationship counseling was informally fulfilled by close friends, family members, or local religious leaders. Psychiatrists, psychologists, counselors and social workers have historically dealt primarily with individual psychological problems in a medical and psychoanalytic framework.

In many less technologically advanced cultures around the world today, the institution of family, the village or group elders fulfill the work of relationship counseling. Today marriage mentoring mirrors those cultures.

READ ALSO: 9 Nigerian relationship confessions you need to see

With increasing modernization or westernization in many parts of the world and the continuous shift towards isolated nuclear families the trend is towards trained and accredited relationship counselors or couple therapists.

Sometimes volunteers are trained by either the Government or social service institutions to help those who are in need of family or marital counseling. Many communities and government departments have their own team of trained voluntary and professional relationship counselors.

Similar services are operated by many universities and colleges, sometimes staffed by volunteers from among the student peer group. Some large companies maintain a full-time professional counseling staff to facilitate smoother interactions between corporate employees, to minimize the negative effects that personal difficulties might have on work performance.

Increasingly there is a trend toward professional certification and government registration of these services.

Why relationship counseling is important to happy life

Ola Oluwa, NAIJ.com partner blogger

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent the editorial policy of NAIJ.com.

NAIJ.com welcomes writers, bloggers, photographers and all sorts of “noise makers” to become a part of our Bloggers network. If you are a seasoned writer or a complete newbie – apply and become Nigeria’s next star blogger.

Send us some info about your career, interests and expertise and why you’d like to contribute to the Blogger Network at [email protected] Also, please send us the link to your blog and three examples of your work.

More details in NAIJ.com’s step-by-step guide for guest bloggers.

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

9 hours 12 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

9 hours 14 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

9 hours 17 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

9 hours 22 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

9 hours 28 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

10 hours 7 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

10 hours 27 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

10 hours 31 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

10 hours 35 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

10 hours 47 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

10 hours 59 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

11 hours 5 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

11 hours 15 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

11 hours 41 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 07:47:00 Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of

0 News 22/12/2016 07:49:00 Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named

0 News 22/12/2016 07:55:00 Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 17/12/2016 06:52:00 Christmas is for twerking! Kimoji posts another racy video

Christmas is for twerking! Kimoji posts another racy video

Christmas is for twerking! Kimoji posts another racy butt shaking video to Instagram.

0 Videos 10/12/2016 08:18:00 Buhari congratulates Ghana’s president-elect as he gets ready to work with him

Buhari congratulates Ghana’s president-elect as he gets ready to work with him

- President Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to Ghana's president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo - He commended the people of Ghana for a peaceful election - He hailed

0 Videos 05/12/2016 06:32:00 FRSC deny plans to arm its officials as Nigerians react (photos, video)

FRSC deny plans to arm its officials as Nigerians react (photos, video)

- The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has denied a rumour making rounds on social media - The rumours indicates the FRSC is set to arm

0 Videos 28/11/2016 03:57:00 Total number of inactive bank accounts in Nigeria stand at 30.26 million

Total number of inactive bank accounts in Nigeria stand at 30.26 million

– The total number of inactive bank accounts in Nigeria stand at 30.26 million – This is despite efforts by banks to retain old customers and

0 Videos 05/12/2016 00:29:00 Fayose accused President Buhari of using recession in country to punish citizens

Fayose accused President Buhari of using recession in country to punish citizens

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of using the recession in country to punish citizens. Fayose made the claim while reacting

0 Videos 30/11/2016 07:56:00 Federal government seeks help from private sector as recession bites harder

Federal government seeks help from private sector as recession bites harder

– The federal government is turning its attention to the private sector as Nigeria continues to battle recession – This was the submission of Okechukwu Enelamah, minister for investment, industry and trade – Enelamah says the

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/12/2016 09:16:00 NUPENG to go on nationwide strike

NUPENG to go on nationwide strike

Members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), would begin a three-day nationwide warning strike by January 9, 2017, against the

0 News 17/12/2016 08:05:00 Patience Jonathan glows as GEJ, Gowon are honoured in Bingham University

Patience Jonathan glows as GEJ, Gowon are honoured in Bingham University

- Former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Yakubu Gowon are playing their roles as Statesmen well - Their achievements in and out of office have not gone

0 News 16/12/2016 04:37:00 Magu’s rejection: Lawmakers aiding corruption, promoting self-interest – Sagay, others

Magu’s rejection: Lawmakers aiding corruption, promoting self-interest – Sagay, others

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, has criticised the Senate for refusing to confirm the acting Chairman of the

0 News 15/12/2016 20:05:00 2019: 50% stake for youths non-negotiable- APC chieftain

2019: 50% stake for youths non-negotiable- APC chieftain

By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA— Ahead of the 2019 general election, ‘suspended’ Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Timi Frank, has

0 News 17/12/2016 21:33:00 From the creek, Akinleye takes oil war to the gallery

From the creek, Akinleye takes oil war to the gallery

By  JAPHET ALAKAM- VISUAL The discovery of oil in Nigeria and its impact on the socio-economic development of Nigeria have been seen as a curse instead of

0 News 20/12/2016 22:35:00 USAID donates extra $227.3m to assist devt in Nigeria

USAID donates extra $227.3m to assist devt in Nigeria

By Victoria Ojeme ABUJA—THE United States Agency for International Development, USAID, has announced $227.3 million in additional developmental assistance to Nigeria. The money is part of support

Most Watched Movies

cron