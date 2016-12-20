Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Police repel masquerades attack on their station in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Command has arrested 10 members of the dreaded Ekpo masquerades were detained for launching an attack on a police station.

Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel

The state's Commissioner of Police (CP) Murtala Usman Mani, told the Nigerian Tribune that the masquerades were arrested in Abak local government area.

According to Mani, the masquerades had launched a failed attack on the Abak Police station but they were repelled by the officers on duty.

He also disclosed that they are currently being detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Ikot Akpanabia Police Command headquarters, adding that the law would take its course when investigation had been concluded.

The CP explained that the conduct of masquerades had become a worrisome development in the state, even as he said their activities has been banned to avert a breakdown of law and order.

“The ban is not only restricted during this festive period; it is total and we are ready to enforce it to the letter,” he added.

According to the report, the rampaging masquerades had blocked the Abak-Uyo dual carriageway, and began extorting money from road users.

Matters were said to have got out of hand when the masquerades attacked and injured some people, forcing interventions by security forces.

It was further learnt that the matter became complicated when the clan head of Ediene Abak, Chief Sunday Akpan Umoh, offered to intervene.

The police were said to have arrested some of the masquerades and youths after which they mobilised themselves to attack the police station and free their detained colleagues.

It took the gallantry effort of the police to disperse the masquerades from setting the station ablaze.

The incident is coming two days after the wall of Urua market Ederebo in Ikot Akpatek in Onna local government area of collapsed killing two market women.

No fewer than 17 others sustained injuries and were taken to Immanuel General Hospital, Eket for medical attention.

