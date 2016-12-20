4 MAJOR signs your current boyfriend will never marry you

Marriage is a very complicated union and needs to entered into careful. It's very complex and yet so beautiful.

This is why they tell couples to take their time to chose a great spouse. This is because it involves living with someone and loving them for the rest of your life so you need someone who can make the journey very pleasurable for you.

If you have a current boyfriend and you're wondering if he is husband material, here are four major signs he will not cross the finish line and be your husband:

1. You are not part of his future plan

Every man, no matter how jobless he may be to you, has a future plan. That plan will involve where he sees himself and how he wants to work to get there.

If he sees himself with cars, a good job and all that jazz but you are missing, that's a big sign. Any serious person will factor you into the plan and if it doesn't work out, at least he tired. But if he does't add you to begin with, start packing your things before you are thrown out.

2. Your ideals are very, very different

If he wants a woman who stays at home to cook and clean and you want your ambition to rule your life, both of you will clash.

When you date, it's easy to swallow things and tolerate them but most people never change and unless you want your marriage to be an endless argument, just find the exit asap.

3. He doesn't want to settle down soon

If you are patient, then you can wait with him as he figures out when he is ready. However, if you are realistic, he may be ready but just not ready with you.

He might say he is not ready and you spend 10 years with him and you break up, then his next boo will be his bride in a matter of months. How would you feel? If it's not working, don't force it, leave.

4. You don't love him

Love takes time but if it's been 5 years and you are just managing him, why bother? You need to feel like you can do anything for this person and like love is the only thing you need in this world.

If you want to get married, why get married halfheartedly. Let him go and wait till you find someone who will make you feel butterflies and gives you a happy ending.