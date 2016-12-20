4 MAJOR signs your current boyfriend will never marry you

Marriage is a very complicated union and needs to entered into careful. It's very complex and yet so beautiful.
This is why they tell couples to take their time to chose a great spouse. This is because it involves living with someone and loving them for the rest of your life so you need someone who can make the journey very pleasurable for you.
WANT MORE? NAIJ.com Wedding app for android to get the latest posts
If you have a current boyfriend and you're wondering if he is husband material, here are four major signs he will not cross the finish line and be your husband:
1. You are not part of his future plan
Every man, no matter how jobless he may be to you, has a future plan. That plan will involve where he sees himself and how he wants to work to get there.
If he sees himself with cars, a good job and all that jazz but you are missing, that's a big sign. Any serious person will factor you into the plan and if it doesn't work out, at least he tired. But if he does't add you to begin with, start packing your things before you are thrown out.
READ ALSO: 3 things you need to know about Ronaldo's latest girlfriend
2. Your ideals are very, very different
If he wants a woman who stays at home to cook and clean and you want your ambition to rule your life, both of you will clash.
When you date, it's easy to swallow things and tolerate them but most people never change and unless you want your marriage to be an endless argument, just find the exit asap.
READ ALSO: Why many relationships fail
3. He doesn't want to settle down soon
If you are patient, then you can wait with him as he figures out when he is ready. However, if you are realistic, he may be ready but just not ready with you.
He might say he is not ready and you spend 10 years with him and you break up, then his next boo will be his bride in a matter of months. How would you feel? If it's not working, don't force it, leave.
READ ALSO: 5 reasons your boyfriend dumped you and how to get the one that will say
4. You don't love him
Love takes time but if it's been 5 years and you are just managing him, why bother? You need to feel like you can do anything for this person and like love is the only thing you need in this world.
If you want to get married, why get married halfheartedly. Let him go and wait till you find someone who will make you feel butterflies and gives you a happy ending.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes
Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of
Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings
Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named
Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Man catches COBRA with bare hands, puts it to sleep in seconds (photos, video)
- A man caught a snake with his bare hands and put it to sleep in a couple of seconds - The video of an incident is
Miss Curvy Nigeria has decided to hawk tomatoes after THIS happened (photos)
Former beauty queen and winner of the Miss Curvy Nigeria contest, Queen Nimat Siaka, has shared some pretty cool photos on her Instagram. Nimat Siaka was
Buhari to break his proposed $30 billion foreign loan plan into three tranches
- President Muhammadu Buhari will now break his proposed $30 billion foreign loan plan into three tranches - This is to ensure easy accessibility and possible
Do not be intimidated, Acting CJN counsel judges
The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walters Onnoghen has charged justices to resist blackmail - Onnoghen made the comment when he was speaking to
Recession: Desperate state governments explore other sources of revenue
- Some state government representatives gathered recently to consider creative ways to boost their revenue base - This is due to the economic recession ravaging the
How to Become a Millionaire in 3 Years - Daniel Ally
When most people say they want to be a millionaire, they’re really saying that they want to spend one million dollars. Besides winning the lotto
Most Read NewsView all posts
In Ondo: Mimiko secretly selling govt properties to cronies – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has raised alarm over alleged secret recruitment of workers by the outgoing government of Gov. Olusegun Mimiko
First Bank rewards FirstStars Reality TV Show winners
Home | News | General | First Bank rewards FirstStars Reality TV Show winners By Chris Onuoha First Bank Nigeria Plc in line with its corporate social
For real? Groom wears his wife's wedding dress to their wedding (photos)
A bride named Ou Qian from China was self-conscious about looking unattractive in her wedding gown so her husband, Wu Shuai, decided to wear her
3 things you need to know about Ronaldo's latest girlfriend
Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid star who recently led his team to a 2-1 victory against his former club Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA
Stephanie Linus and son cover Motherhood Instyle magazine
Beautiful mother and son.
Balotelli off as Monaco close gap on Nice
Mario Balotelli and Younes Belhanda were sent off in the dying seconds as Ligue 1 leaders Nice stumbled into the winter break with a 0-0
Post Your Comment below: >>