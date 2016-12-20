9 times Nigerian Father Christmas ABSOLUTELY 'killed' us, these PHOTOS will leave you confused

It is three days to Christmas and one of the highlights of the season is Santa Claus which is popularly referred to as Father Christmas by Nigerians.
This festive season, you are sure to see someone dressed as Santa Claus at school parties and other events.
We all know what Santa Claus is supposed to look like. He is a jolly old fellow with protruding tummy and flowing white beard. Do not forget he is also fat.
Well, if you don’t, the photo above shows what Santa Claus should look like but, the Nigerian version can leave one confused. The Nigerian Father Christmas can be scary at times and at other times, they look like clowns. May be that is why Nigerian children cannot help but cry uncontrollably when they meet him.
NAIJ.com brings you photos of the Nigerian Father Christmas that will make you laugh out loud.
1. This one is darker than darkness.
2. This one would pass for a cat.
READ ALSO: 7 things Nigerians remember at the mention of Christmas
3. This Father Christmas cannot come and go and kill himself. Take one for the road.
4. This Father Christmas looks more like a masquerade. No wonder the kids want to cry out their lungs.
5. These ones are just here beating their drums. No time!
6. Looks like this Father Christmas is traveling to his village on okada.
7. What is going on here? Is this supposed to be Father Christmas or a masquerade?
8. The award for 'Miss Shapey' goes to...
9. If you find him begging for alms, don’t judge him. The hustle must continue.
In Nigeria, once you are dressed in red and have white beard, you can pass as Father Christmas.
Here is one more time we were not sure about the Father Christmas.
Do have a merry Christmas!!!
