Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

9 times Nigerian Father Christmas ABSOLUTELY 'killed' us, these PHOTOS will leave you confused

It is three days to Christmas and one of the highlights of the season is Santa Claus which is popularly referred to as Father Christmas by Nigerians.

This festive season, you are sure to see someone dressed as Santa Claus at school parties and other events.

We all know what Santa Claus is supposed to look like. He is a jolly old fellow with protruding tummy and flowing white beard. Do not forget he is also fat.

Well, if you don’t, the photo above shows what Santa Claus should look like but, the Nigerian version can leave one confused. The Nigerian Father Christmas can be scary at times and at other times, they look like clowns. May be that is why Nigerian children cannot help but cry uncontrollably when they meet him.

NAIJ.com brings you photos of the Nigerian Father Christmas that will make you laugh out loud.

1. This one is darker than darkness.

2. This one would pass for a cat.

READ ALSO: 7 things Nigerians remember at the mention of Christmas

3. This Father Christmas cannot come and go and kill himself. Take one for the road.

4. This Father Christmas looks more like a masquerade. No wonder the kids want to cry out their lungs.

5. These ones are just here beating their drums. No time!

6. Looks like this Father Christmas is traveling to his village on okada.

7. What is going on here? Is this supposed to be Father Christmas or a masquerade?

8. The award for 'Miss Shapey' goes to...

9. If you find him begging for alms, don’t judge him. The hustle must continue.

In Nigeria, once you are dressed in red and have white beard, you can pass as Father Christmas.

Here is one more time we were not sure about the Father Christmas.

Do have a merry Christmas!!!

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

9 hours 11 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

9 hours 13 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

9 hours 16 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

9 hours 21 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

9 hours 27 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

10 hours 6 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

10 hours 26 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

10 hours 30 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

10 hours 34 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

10 hours 46 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

10 hours 58 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

11 hours 4 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

11 hours 14 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

11 hours 40 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 07:47:00 Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of

0 News 22/12/2016 07:49:00 Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named

0 News 22/12/2016 07:55:00 Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 15/12/2016 10:34:00 BREAKING: There is an outbreak of bird flu in Kano state

BREAKING: There is an outbreak of bird flu in Kano state

- The Kano state government announced a resurfacing of Avian Influenza popularly referred to as bird flu in the state - The state said the disease

0 Videos 20/12/2016 07:33:00 Warning! Chemicals are now used to make FAKE MEAT (photos,video)

Warning! Chemicals are now used to make FAKE MEAT (photos,video)

Just when many are still baffled about the influx of fake rice in the country, another one has been discovered - fake meat! The fake meat

0 Videos 17/12/2016 06:57:00 Icy hot! Keke Palmer steps out in a bikini top in chilly NYC

Icy hot! Keke Palmer steps out in a bikini top in chilly NYC

Icy hot! Keke Palmer steps out in a barely there denim bikini top in chilly New York City. Keke paired the top with a fuzzy

0 Videos 20/12/2016 04:39:00 Nnamdi Kanu: 16 members of European parliament move against Buhari, DSS

Nnamdi Kanu: 16 members of European parliament move against Buhari, DSS

- Sixteen members of the European parliament have asked the European Union High Commission to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari on the detention of Nnamdi Kanu -

0 Videos 07/12/2016 07:44:00 Shiite Islamic group assassinated Muslim clerics, attacked emir of Zaria

Shiite Islamic group assassinated Muslim clerics, attacked emir of Zaria

ust days after the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria was declared a terrorist group by the Kaduna state government, more revelations have emerged about the

0 Videos 21/12/2016 06:25:00 Obasanjo reveals his position on Nigeria's break up

Obasanjo reveals his position on Nigeria's break up

- The former president Olusegun obasanjo has said that the unity of Nigeria is very improtant to him - Obasanjo said he will continue to work

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2016 22:08:00 Sultan’s comments show hatred, hypocrisy against Biafra — MASSOB

Sultan’s comments show hatred, hypocrisy against Biafra — MASSOB

By Peter Okutu ABAKALIKI—The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday, blasted the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji  Sa’ad Abubakar, for what

0 News 17/12/2016 15:19:00 BSN launches 77 Nigerian Sign Language Bible

BSN launches 77 Nigerian Sign Language Bible

By Olayinka Latona DETERMINED to make the Bible available to over 1.8 million Nigerians with hearing impairment, the Christian Mission for the Deaf Church, Nigeria in

0 News 20/12/2016 15:15:00 Donald Trump Reacts To Electoral College Victory

Donald Trump Reacts To Electoral College Victory

United States President-elect, Donald Trump has reacted to the electoral victory that stamped his election.Trump said: We did it! Thank you to all of my

0 News 21/12/2016 13:52:00 Chrismas: Gov. Aregbe Offers Free Train For Osun Indigenes in Lagos

Chrismas: Gov. Aregbe Offers Free Train For Osun Indigenes in Lagos

Osun Government is to offer free train service during the Christmas and the New Year for its citizens who will be coming home from Lagos.Mr

0 News 22/12/2016 12:08:00 IPOB ‘scares’ President Buhari away from Igbo summit

IPOB ‘scares’ President Buhari away from Igbo summit

- President Muhammadu Buhari's absence at Igbo summit has raised eyebrows among the eminent sons of the South-east - The president did not attend the event

0 News 22/12/2016 10:05:00 What is the meaning of the thousand-year reign of Christ?

What is the meaning of the thousand-year reign of Christ?

Editor's note: Femi Aribisala, a scholar, international affairs expert and iconoclastic church pastor in Lagos, in his latest piece, explains the significance of the thousand

Most Watched Movies

cron