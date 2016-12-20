Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Nigerian FG allegedly abandons students in Philippines

-NIMASA, a federal agency has been alleged to have abandoned students on scholarships in Philippines

-The students were also alleged to be living in terrible conditions in the country

-Efforts to get the agency’s side of the story has proved futile as at the time of filing this report

Federal government abandons students in Philippines

Photo credit: Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP) page on Facebook

The federal government has been accused of abandoning students sent to study in the Philippines.

The students are supposed to be enjoying scholarships from the National Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP) launched by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in 2009, but are reportedly having difficult times in the country as a result of the abandonment.

These students were alleged to be sent to study Marine Engineering, Nautical Science and Naval Architecture in the following schools: University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, Lyceum of the Philippines University and University of Cebu.

READ ALSO: Nigeria set to build nuclear power plants

The programme was launched by President Goodluck Jonathan administration with a view to bridging the projected employment gap in the seafaring profession.

NAIJ.com gathered that the students are alleged to be living pitiful conditions.

The students allegedly claim the agency refused to do anything about their situation despite their series of letters demanding for urgent attention.

According to Edmond Steve who wrote to NAIJ.com, “the most annoying part is that they told these students to be good ambassadors because they are representing their country and then I ask this question, in what way are they representing their country? Is it by living under tension, by starvation, by calling them names in front of other nationalities or by pushing them to the world? "

Steve also alleged that the students are under attack on daily basis as a result of their situation by the Philippine officials.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kidnap customs officer in Lagos

He said: ‘These people are so wicked, heartless, cruel to the extent of sending five final year students who stood against their oppression and suffering back home, in other to threaten the ones left."

However, efforts to get the reaction from NIMASA proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian federal government has concluded plans with Russia to build nuclear power plants in two states of the country.

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

9 hours 11 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

9 hours 13 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

9 hours 16 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

9 hours 21 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

9 hours 27 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

10 hours 6 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

10 hours 26 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

10 hours 30 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

10 hours 34 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

10 hours 46 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

10 hours 58 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

11 hours 4 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

11 hours 14 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

11 hours 40 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 07:47:00 Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of

0 News 22/12/2016 07:49:00 Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named

0 News 22/12/2016 07:55:00 Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 05/12/2016 06:42:00 Things you must do with your partner before getting married

Things you must do with your partner before getting married

It is sad that many people miss out on an important part of courtship simply because the are in a rush to get married. Dating

0 Videos 29/11/2016 05:49:00 President Buhari to present 2017 budget proposal on December 6

President Buhari to present 2017 budget proposal on December 6

– President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2017 budget proposal on Tuesday, December 6 – The president was billed to present it on Thursday, December 1

0 Videos 23/11/2016 06:47:00 Tiwa Savage breaks hotness record as new Kelly Rowland?

Tiwa Savage breaks hotness record as new Kelly Rowland?

It is no news that Nigerian artiste are gradually taking over in the music industry. There’s proof in how some of our very own stars

0 Videos 30/11/2016 07:56:00 Federal government seeks help from private sector as recession bites harder

Federal government seeks help from private sector as recession bites harder

– The federal government is turning its attention to the private sector as Nigeria continues to battle recession – This was the submission of Okechukwu Enelamah, minister for investment, industry and trade – Enelamah says the

0 Videos 23/11/2016 01:50:00 Speaker in trouble! set to be IMPEACHED for eyeing governor’s seat

Speaker in trouble! set to be IMPEACHED for eyeing governor’s seat

– There seems to be mass anger at the Imo state House of Assembly following an alleged governorship ambition of the speaker which is said

0 Videos 23/11/2016 02:30:00 You cannot run in 2019, go back to your farm in Daura – Group to Buhari

You cannot run in 2019, go back to your farm in Daura – Group to Buhari

– The Wailing Wailers has advised President Buhari not to run in 2019 general elections and go back to his farm – The group saddled with advocacy

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/12/2016 05:07:00 How James Ibori made sacrifices for Nigeria - Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya

How James Ibori made sacrifices for Nigeria - Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya

- Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya expressed joy at the release of James Ibori from prison - The Speaker of the House of Representatives said the former

0 News 20/12/2016 01:17:00 Ponzi Schemes: Pentecostal Churches are Worse than MMM - OAP Freeze

Ponzi Schemes: Pentecostal Churches are Worse than MMM - OAP Freeze

Nigerian On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze is of the opinion that pentecostal churches in Nigeria are worse than the popular ponzi scheme, MMM Nigeria.On Social

0 News 21/12/2016 02:31:00 Patience Jonathan To Contest For Senate in 2019 - NAIJ

Patience Jonathan To Contest For Senate in 2019 - NAIJ

Multiple sources in Rivers state have told NAIJ.com that former Nigerian first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan is under pressure to contest for the Rivers East

0 News 19/12/2016 22:28:00 Suspect rejects judge in murder case

Suspect rejects judge in murder case

By Davies Ihiemnachor PORT HARCOURT—A suspect who is standing murder trial before a Rivers State High Court, Mr. Doubra Ogbe, has called on the Chief Judge

0 News 17/12/2016 09:03:00 NASA published the list of plants that are the best air cleansers. They must be in every home!

NASA published the list of plants that are the best air cleansers. They must be in every home!

It’s not a secret for anyone that the air we breathe causes certain effect on our health. For the last few decades we started to

0 News 22/12/2016 04:36:00 We can successfully implement the 2017 budget without $30 billion loan -Presidency

We can successfully implement the 2017 budget without $30 billion loan -Presidency

- The senate rejected President Mohammed Buhari’s proposed $30 billion external loan in November - The presidency has now addressed the issue of the rejected proposed

Most Watched Movies

cron