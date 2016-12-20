Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Breaking: Jegede not challenging Akeredolu’s victory

…says he’s taken his decision and has moved on
By Soni Daniel,
Azure – In a rare display of statesmanship and political sagacity, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the recently concluded Ondo State Governorship election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, has opted not to challenge the outcome in court, as widely expected by politicians in Nigeria.

Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, told Vanguard exclusively that he had accepted the victory of Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress in good faith and had moved on in the spirits of good sportsmanship.

Jegede

Jegede, who polled over 150,380 votes to Akeredolu’s 244,842 during the poll, said that there was no need to continue to fight over the matter since the people of Ondo State had decided on who they want to serve them at this time.

He said, “I have taken a decision to move on and I wish Governor Rotimi Akeredolu success, promising to release an official statement later in the day.

“I speak for myself. I believe that if I cannot serve the people of Ondo State now, another opportunity will come for me to do so at another time. I have a profession and I am returning to my law practice.

“There is always need to demonstrate true statesmanship and that is what I have done,” Jegede said.

Vanguard learnt that Jegede has not filed any petition against Akeredolu’s victory as expected in law more than 21 days after the results were declared as a demonstration of his sincerity not to challenge the outcome.

It is not clear if his party, the PDP, will disagree with him and approach the Election Petition Tribunal to seek to upturn the APC’s victory.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

9 hours 11 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

9 hours 13 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

9 hours 16 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

9 hours 21 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

9 hours 27 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

10 hours 6 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

10 hours 26 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

10 hours 30 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

10 hours 34 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

10 hours 46 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

10 hours 58 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

11 hours 4 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

11 hours 14 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

11 hours 40 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 07:47:00 Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Five Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba quotes

Sacked South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was never short of an opinion. AFP Sport selects five quotes from his many media conferences: “The duty of

0 News 22/12/2016 07:49:00 Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s Argentina top of FIFA’s world rankings

Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named

0 News 22/12/2016 07:55:00 Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

Video ref trial in Japan ‘positive’ – Infantino

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a “positive” step towards its intended use at

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 16/12/2016 05:17:00 Shehu Sani reacts to voting against Magu as EFCC chairman

Shehu Sani reacts to voting against Magu as EFCC chairman

Senator Shehu Sani has dismissed a statement stating he voted against the acting Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Ibrahim Magu during the Senate's plenary

0 Videos 21/12/2016 04:18:00 GOOD NEWS! NNPC to commence full repairs of Nigeria's refineries in 2017

GOOD NEWS! NNPC to commence full repairs of Nigeria's refineries in 2017

- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has slated a comprehensive rehabilitation of the nation’s three refineries - Nigeria's refineries are located in Port Harcourt, Warri

0 Videos 01/12/2016 05:17:00 Driving Students Caught 'Having Sex' In Their Instructor's Car In China. Video

Driving Students Caught 'Having Sex' In Their Instructor's Car In China. Video

Footage of a couple 'having sex' in a driving instructor's car is being investigated by the authorities, despite the company maintaining the pair were merely

0 Videos 14/12/2016 04:39:00 You have to see the Minister of Environment's breathtaking daughter, Nadine (photos)

You have to see the Minister of Environment's breathtaking daughter, Nadine (photos)

Mrs. Amina J Mohammed is the current Minister of Environment and she is married with six children. Minister of Environment, Amina J Mohammed One of her daughters

0 Videos 07/12/2016 02:00:00 Biafra: Tension as IPOB dares Nigerian Army

Biafra: Tension as IPOB dares Nigerian Army

- IPOB has called on its members to avoid confrontation with the army which it accuses of planning to murder more south easterners - The group

0 Videos 05/12/2016 09:07:00 Treasury looters adopting strategies to keep Nigerians HUNGRY - popular monarch alerts

Treasury looters adopting strategies to keep Nigerians HUNGRY - popular monarch alerts

- The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been facing heavy criticisms over the state of the nation - Some have accused the government of lacking

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/12/2016 05:57:00 ''Let them produce video evidence'' - Wike Boils Over Leaked Audio

''Let them produce video evidence'' - Wike Boils Over Leaked Audio

Rivers state governor, Nyesome Wike has dared his accusers to release video evidence of him threatening an electoral officer during the just concluded Rivers rerun

0 News 20/12/2016 17:18:00 Bill Clinton Finally Opens Up On Why His Wife Lost In US Elections, Trump Presidency

Bill Clinton Finally Opens Up On Why His Wife Lost In US Elections, Trump Presidency

Bill Clinton has finally opened up on President-elect Donald Trump's action and why his wife, Hilalry Clinton lost the 2016 US Presidential election.Bill Clinton says

0 News 15/12/2016 17:46:00 Why MMM payments got frozen: 2 main factors named

Why MMM payments got frozen: 2 main factors named

While Nigerian internet keep buzzing about the recent freezing of Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM), the world's largest Ponzi schemes of all time, its guiders are

0 News 18/12/2016 21:27:00 INEC to embark on e-registration, transfer of voters’ cards

INEC to embark on e-registration, transfer of voters’ cards

By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA—Peeved by the seeming disinterest exhibited by Nigerian voters, with regards to the collection of their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, the Independent National

0 News 17/12/2016 21:49:00 Nigerian coaches’ demand for bribe pushed me to Haiti—Sarki

Nigerian coaches’ demand for bribe pushed me to Haiti—Sarki

Former Nigerian youth international, Emmanuel Sarki has revealed that the demand for bribe by Nigerian coaches drove him to making the choice of playing for

0 News 16/12/2016 22:05:00 Gov Ayade promises bigger 2016 Carnival

Gov Ayade promises bigger 2016 Carnival

By Ayo Onikoyi Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has called on the people of the state to open their hearts and doors to receive

Most Watched Movies

cron