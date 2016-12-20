Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Another 21 Chibok Girls Released in Adamawa

Another 21 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from their school in 2014 have been released.

The girls, according to Vanguard Newspaper were brought to Yola International Airport in Yola, Adamawa State capital around 3pm on Thursday.

However, the federal government is yet to make any official comment on the latest release.

More to come

Most Watched Movies

