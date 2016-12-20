Buhari Approves 24hrs Curfew in Southern Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a Local Government areas of Kaduna State.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state made this known after a closed door meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The governor, who briefed the president on the security situation in Southern Kaduna, said the president had enjoined the state government to do all it could in restoring peace and stability in the state.

“The President has given us unqualified support to stabilize the state and bring all those responsible for the violation our laws to justice.

“So, we have the full support of the President to move on and we quiet confident that things will return to normal very soon”, he said.

The governor stated that the curfew imposed in the three local government areas of the state might be extended beyond Christmas day.

He, however, stated that the curfew on Christmas would be for 12 hours as people would be able to get out in the morning at 6a.m and be back at 6p.m.