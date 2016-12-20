Buhari Approves 24hrs Curfew in Southern Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a Local Government areas of Kaduna State.
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state made this known after a closed door meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.
The governor, who briefed the president on the security situation in Southern Kaduna, said the president had enjoined the state government to do all it could in restoring peace and stability in the state.
“The President has given us unqualified support to stabilize the state and bring all those responsible for the violation our laws to justice.
“So, we have the full support of the President to move on and we quiet confident that things will return to normal very soon”, he said.
The governor stated that the curfew imposed in the three local government areas of the state might be extended beyond Christmas day.
He, however, stated that the curfew on Christmas would be for 12 hours as people would be able to get out in the morning at 6a.m and be back at 6p.m.
Related Articles
See full list of Buhari’s 47 ambassadors and their portfolios (updated)
President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly assigned portfolios to all the 47 career ambassadors cleared by the Senate. President Muhammadu Buhari has also urged ambassadors to be
You NEED to drink this everyday if you want a flat stomach
If you are interested in getting a flatter, toner stomach, you might be faced with the challenge of finding time to exercise or go to
Scandal: Governor Amosun's alleged multi billion naira mansion exposed (Photos, video)
A video clip of a multi-billion naira mansion under construction allegedly owned by Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has generated outrage. Governor Amosun is allegedly
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Vice president, Obasanjo, others storm Aso Villa Chapel
- The Aso Villa Chapel on Sunday, December 4, organised its annual end of the year thanksgiving - The service had former heads of state, Yakubu Gowon,
2019: Senate again moves to TAKE OVER inauguration of president
– The Nigerian Senate has recently being coming up with bills and engaging in activities that seem to fuel speculations of a rift between it
How to Become a Millionaire in 3 Years - Daniel Ally
When most people say they want to be a millionaire, they’re really saying that they want to spend one million dollars. Besides winning the lotto
Buhari gets plan for transfoming Nigeria's justice system
- Festus Keyamo has called on the Nigerian government to separate the office of the attorney general of the federation from the office of the
Ibrahim Babangida is not prepared to re-marry
– Ummi Ibrahim Zeezee, an actress in the northern part of Nigeria, recently got the internet buzzing with claims she was married to Ibrahim Babangida –
See how this man brought his girlfriend to tears at an airport (photos)
Anthony Buluma Samba just pulled off a very spectacular marriage proposal to his fiance, Gettie Nthiiri. Gettie was completely surprised by the proposal He picked Jomo Kenyatta
Most Read NewsView all posts
C’ River partners Ita-Giwa on Calabar food festival
By Ayo Onikoyi As part of a new concept to add spice to the famous Calabar Carnival, the Cross River State Government will be partnering a
Saraki Gives Scholarship To 73 First Class Graduates On 54th Birthday
Senate President Bukola Saraki On Monday awarded scholarship to 73 first-class Kwaran graduates to mark his 54th birthday .Saraki had hosted the graduates and their
EU offers Niger $635m to block migrants
African migrants,using Agadez in Niger as gateway to Libya and then Europe via the perilous Mediterranean sea route, are in for a rough time in
Buhari, Boko Haram's Shekau Make LIST of Most Powerful Muslims
The Muslim500, an annual report of the world’s 500 most influential Muslims, has published its latest edition. According to the list, President Muhammadu Buhari is
How to cure mosquito bite swelling?
How to cure mosquito bite swelling? During the hot season the answer to this question bothers every person who is living in a mild or hot
President Buhari's beautiful daughters Hadiza and Safina at Zahra's wedding (WATCH)
President Buhari's oldest daughters, Safina and Hadiza are spotted at the wedding of their younger sister, Zahra. search feed search feed
Post Your Comment below: >>