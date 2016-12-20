Biafra: Release Nnamdi Kanu If… - Ekweremadu

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has asked the government to release detained leader of the Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu if the court has so ruled.
Ekweremadu stated this at the South East Economic and Security Summit held at the Government House, Enugu, on Thursday.
He frowned at the government’s disobedience to court orders.
He said: “If the court says someone should be released from detention, government must do everything possible to respect".
Ekweremadu also expressed serious reservations over the exclusion of some parts of the country in some key areas of governance and security architecture of the country.
“Today, as I speak, there is no Igbo man in the commanding heights of our security sector and so they do not attend Security Council meetings. In the top echelon of the governance of this country, the Igbos are absent”.
Related Articles
See full list of Buhari’s 47 ambassadors and their portfolios (updated)
President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly assigned portfolios to all the 47 career ambassadors cleared by the Senate. President Muhammadu Buhari has also urged ambassadors to be
You NEED to drink this everyday if you want a flat stomach
If you are interested in getting a flatter, toner stomach, you might be faced with the challenge of finding time to exercise or go to
Scandal: Governor Amosun's alleged multi billion naira mansion exposed (Photos, video)
A video clip of a multi-billion naira mansion under construction allegedly owned by Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has generated outrage. Governor Amosun is allegedly
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Rivers rerun election: 6 ABSOLUTELY HORRENDOUS things that should be expected
After months of postponement, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) finally fixed Saturday, December 10, for the re-run national and state assembly elections in Rivers
Presidency confesses, says they underestimated Nigeria’s problems
– The presidency has finally admitted that they underestimated Nigeria’s problems – This was the submission of presidential spokesperson, Femi Adeshina – Adeshina made the comment while
FRSC deny plans to arm its officials as Nigerians react (photos, video)
- The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has denied a rumour making rounds on social media - The rumours indicates the FRSC is set to arm
Meet the man with a snake in his hair who caused a commotion on the street (video)
When you realise there is a snake in your hair, we bet your first reaction would be to panic and do all you can to get
The rich kids of Iran flaunt their wealth on Instagram (WATCH)
The secretive middle-eastern Islamic Republic may have strict moral codes but their rich kids love to live the good life too. The Rich Kids of Tehran
Coconuts assist Nigeria economics improvement!
How can coconut farming improve economics in Nigeria? Nigeria is a rich country, one of the main treasures of which are coconuts. We are going to
Most Read NewsView all posts
Kano anti-graft commission recovers N1.150bn cash, property– Chairman
The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, has recovered more than N1.150 billion cash, movable and immovable properties between 2015 and 2016. Gov Ganduje Malam Muhuyi
DSS accuses Governor Wike of plotting against FG in Yuletide
- DSS says it has intelligence report that Rivers Governor Wike is trying to disturb the peace of the federal government during the yuletide period -
Southern Kaduna Killings: Women Protest Naked To Governor El- Rufai's Meeting
Hundreds of women have stormed the Jema’a local government secretariat naked to disrupt an ongoing security meeting being chaired by the executive governor, mallam Nasir
He pulled her into his room, stripped her, forcefully had sexual intercourse with her
A 31-year-old public servant, Eno Ita, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly raping a minor.Ita of Nuwalege Village,
Truck crushes 4-yr-old boy in Bayelsa
By Emem Idio YENAGOA—Azikoro town, a suburb of Yenagoa metropolis, was, yesterday, thrown into mourning as a four-year-old boy, who went on an errand, was crushed
NIMASA to enforce full implementation of stevedoring regulations
The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, said that agency was set to enforce full implementation of the NIMASA Stevedoring
Post Your Comment below: >>