How We Stopped Buhari From Coming To Enugu - IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed victory over President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled visit to Enugu state.

IPOB in a statement circulated on Thursday, December 22, said the group succeeded in preventing president Buhari from attending the South-East Economic and Security Summit (SEESS) in Enugu.

“The indigenous people of Biafra IPOB worldwide and it's leadership commend the people of Biafra over their supports towards stopping the president Muhamadu Buhari not to attend the economic summit in Enugu today been 22nd December 2016.

“We thank everybody who participated in making these efforts a reality because the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other leadership have drafted 2020 men to Enugu who are ready to die with Buhari today in Enugu.

The IPOB spokesperson Powerful Emma said the global community would have had the opportunity to justify the killings and illegal arrest of its members by the Nigerian government had the president visited.