BREAKING: Another 21 Chibok girls rescued

At least, another 21 Chibok school girls kidnapped by Boko Haram have been released by their abductor, Boko Haram Terrorist.
Some of the kidnapped chibok girls
According to various reports, the girls were brought to Yola International Airport in Yola, Adamawa State capital around 3 pm on Thursday.
Several online media are quoting Federal radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) as source.
The report did not provide further details but indicated that the girls are on their way to Abuja, the Nigerian capital, to be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari.
The federal government said a day after their release that it was negotiating with a faction of Boko Haram for the release of additional release 83 girls.
However, the federal government is yet to make any official comment on the latest release.
