DSS accuses Governor Wike of plotting against FG in Yuletide

- DSS says it has intelligence report that Rivers Governor Wike is trying to disturb the peace of the federal government during the yuletide period

- The DSS names Saraki's aide Ikenga Ugochinyere as the man hired by Wike to do the dirty deed

DSS report on Wike

Wike has been accused of working against the federal government

The Department of State Services (DSS) has fingered Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike in a plot to use protests to disrupt the peace in Abuja during the festive period.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: INEC boss Mahmoud visits Police IG over Wike audio

The Punch reports that the DSS made this revelation in a statement released on Thursday, December 22 by its spokesperson Tony Opuiyo.

According to Opuiyo, the DSS came across the plot during its regular intelligence gathering duties. The protests, he said, were aimed at specific government agencies and were to paint a poor image of the government.

The plot, the DSS said, would be carried out by one Ikenga Ugochinyere, who it said is a personal aide to Senate President Bukola Saraki. Ugochinyere, it said, would mobilise those that will stage the protest.

The Punch however reports that Wike has denied the allegations and said he has no direct connections to Ugochinyere, who the DSS named.

READ ALSO: Leaked audio tape: Wike under fire for allegedly trying to hide evidence

Wike wondered whether he also sponsored those who have protested against him, especially recently over the Rivers rerun election.

Meanwhile, Wike has said that nobody can make the people of Rivers state second class citizens in Nigeria.

A statement from Wike's special assistant, Simeon Nwakaudu, said the governor maintained that Nigeria belongs to everyone, adding that on no account should any section of the country be made to feel inferior.

